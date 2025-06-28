Guy Fieri's Simple Trick For Mouth-Watering Burger Buns

When chef, restaurateur, and Emmy-winning TV host Guy Fieri shares a food tip, we listen. His tip to add dill salt to fried chicken is a game-changer. Fieri appeared on "The Moment" podcast and shared how he always butters and toasts his burger buns before serving, and we're shocked we never thought of this before. While he may not eat eggs, he certainly knows his way around a burger.

Fieri may consider himself the "Mayor of Flavortown," but he should also consider running for office in Burger City, seeing how much knowledge he has about them. This was clear when Fieri shared his favorite base for veggie burgers (which includes hearty grains), and it's even clearer when he emphasized that every single element in a burger needs to be handled with care.

In Fieri's opinion, it doesn't matter how fresh the lettuce is or if the aioli is made from scratch; if a chef doesn't properly prepare their burger buns, they haven't properly executed their dish. This is the biggest piece of advice he gives when speaking to Brian Koppelman: "You slap [the burger] on a bun out of a plastic bag and you didn't toast it? You didn't butter it? You've got to give it treatment," he said.