Pizza Sauce Vs Marinara: Is There A Difference?

Italian cuisine comes with a lot of sauces that share similar ingredients, so it can be difficult to figure out which is which. For example, pizza sauce and marinara are both made with tomatoes and spices, but that's where their similarities end. In fact, these two delicious staples aren't even prepared the same way (and they certainly have different uses).

While some people may see a jar of pizza sauce and pick it up to serve alongside snacks, there's actually one thing missing from this product that marinara sauce requires: heat. Unlike marinara, pizza sauce is traditionally a no-cook sauce made by stirring together simple ingredients. Marinara sauce, on the other hand, simmers for a short time and is usually made with additional aromatics and ingredients to give it more depth of flavor. While you can technically use them interchangeably in a pinch, they're really two different sauces with two distinct uses.