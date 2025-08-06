RoboBurger: Here's What Happened After Shark Tank

Many innovative technologies debut on "Shark Tank," but few blend automation and gastronomy quite like the RoboBurger. Founded by entrepreneur Andy Siegel, chemical and biochemical PhD roboticist Dan Braido, and data scientist turned inventor Audley Wilson, the company is ushering in a new wave of food vending with one of America's most beloved bites.

The RoboBurger machine operates within a 12-square-foot box, requiring only an electrical hookup. It prepares burgers with cheese, ketchup, and mustard, with the exact combination customizable. The cooking process takes just four minutes, toasting the bun and giving the pre-cooked beef a second round of cooking. Payment is simple, with a variety of tap-to-pay options accepted.

A fresh burger at the press of a button is indeed an impressive sight. What began as Wilson's childhood dream became a reality in 2019, when RoboBurger was officially founded. By 2022, the team had secured millions in startup investments and filed five patents. In 2024, RoboBurger appeared on "Shark Tank," seeking to further scale its business and bring its made-to-order burger machines to more locations.