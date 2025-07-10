Nourish Bloom + Market: Here's What Happened After Shark Tank

When Jamie Michael and Jilea Hemmings launched Nourish + Bloom Market in 2022, they had some lofty goals. They opened the first Black-owned autonomous grocery store in the world, and much like when Everytable appeared on "Shark Tank" with a similar mission, they also wanted to provide a solution for the 5.6% of Americans living in food deserts across the United States (per USDA). How? By eventually opening 500 of their micromarkets across the country. With one 1,500-square-foot store, offering produce, meat, baked goods, dairy, and prepared meals, already opened in Fayetteville, Georgia, they hoped to achieve those goals, in part, with a $400,000 investment from at least one of the entrepreneurs on "Shark Tank."

Jamie was inspired by his own experience growing up in White Plains, New York, where he shopped at a corner store offering cinnamon buns, ice cream, and "quarter waters," a nickname for brightly-colored sugary drinks (via YouTube). The Hemmings were also motivated by their eldest son, who was diagnosed with autism at age 2. "We wanted to build something for him to help him in the future," Jamie said, noting that his and Jilea's research into the disorder showed that healthy meals could help children on the spectrum.

Undaunted by others' previous attempts at the automated grocery business –- including the failure in the 1930s of Keedoozle, a venture of the Piggly Wiggly founder Clarence Saunders –- the Hemmings met the Sharks on Season 15, Episode 18 of the show.