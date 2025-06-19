Chefee Robotics: Here's What Happened After Shark Tank

In our ever-evolving, fast-paced world, it's no secret that Americans love convenience. In fact, food delivery apps thrive in the U.S., with companies like DoorDash and Uber Eats dominating. And while we love a meal delivered to our door, some people are interested in knowing exactly what ingredients are going into their meals. Enter: Chefee Robotics. A literal robot, Chefee is an automated chef that integrates with your kitchen to prep, cook, and serve meals — all from the tap of your smartphone. You can even order ingredients from your phone to have them delivered each week, and let Chefee do the rest of the work by scheduling meals, including the number of servings you'll need and any dietary restrictions it should keep in mind.

Chefee was founded by former restaurant owner Assaf Pashut in Austin, Texas. Pashut's dream was to automate more tasks in the restaurant so the staff could focus more on customers. He began forming a small team to help bring his vision to life, and over the years, they evolved his passion project into a high-tech, automated kitchen system. Fast-forward to March 2024, and Pashut went on Season 15, Episode 17 of "Shark Tank" looking for a partner to help bring his invention into the homes of hungry customers.