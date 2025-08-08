Give Your Italian Beef Sandwich A Kick Of Spice With One Addition

Italian beef sandwiches are a step above the rest and, perhaps surprisingly, an American dish. Don't be deceived by the sandwich's name; Italian beef has deep roots in Chicago. Most chefs slow-cook bottom round roast (the best cut of meat for the sandwich) in broth and a seasoning mixture that includes oregano, coriander, celery salt, and rosemary. The meal is rich and hearty and perfect for facing the cold Chicago winters, but what if you are looking for some heat that will complement the flavor profile of the Italian beef? Add some pepperoncini.

Food Republic chatted with Jasper J. Mirabile Jr., owner and chef of Jasper's Restaurant and host of Live! From Jasper's Kitchen Radio, to get some tips on how to best incorporate pepperocini into the Windy City staple. "Adding pepperoncini to Italian beef is all about bringing the flavor to another level with a spicy kick, along with acidity that gives it great balance," he explained.

He continued to explain how the flavors work together to get the best bite. "Adding the vinegary pepperoncini ([which is] high in acidity) builds layers of flavor and provides a perfect addition and balance that cooks look for when preparing this popular dish."

For peak results, Chef Mirabile suggested, similar to a Mississippi pot roast, adding pepperoncini in the slow cooker in the beginning, to add more depth and a lot more flavor. He added, "I also always reserve some pepperoncini and chop up but also use as a garnish to give that crunchy texture."