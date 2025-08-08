Give Your Italian Beef Sandwich A Kick Of Spice With One Addition
Italian beef sandwiches are a step above the rest and, perhaps surprisingly, an American dish. Don't be deceived by the sandwich's name; Italian beef has deep roots in Chicago. Most chefs slow-cook bottom round roast (the best cut of meat for the sandwich) in broth and a seasoning mixture that includes oregano, coriander, celery salt, and rosemary. The meal is rich and hearty and perfect for facing the cold Chicago winters, but what if you are looking for some heat that will complement the flavor profile of the Italian beef? Add some pepperoncini.
Food Republic chatted with Jasper J. Mirabile Jr., owner and chef of Jasper's Restaurant and host of Live! From Jasper's Kitchen Radio, to get some tips on how to best incorporate pepperocini into the Windy City staple. "Adding pepperoncini to Italian beef is all about bringing the flavor to another level with a spicy kick, along with acidity that gives it great balance," he explained.
He continued to explain how the flavors work together to get the best bite. "Adding the vinegary pepperoncini ([which is] high in acidity) builds layers of flavor and provides a perfect addition and balance that cooks look for when preparing this popular dish."
For peak results, Chef Mirabile suggested, similar to a Mississippi pot roast, adding pepperoncini in the slow cooker in the beginning, to add more depth and a lot more flavor. He added, "I also always reserve some pepperoncini and chop up but also use as a garnish to give that crunchy texture."
Other Italian beef tips
The fun doesn't have to stop with pepperoncini; there are plenty of other things to try with your Italian Beef sandwiches, especially if your heat tolerance isn't that high. Chef Mirabile has quite a few tips on what to include in your sandwiches. "[M]ild giardiniera (an Italian pepper relish) is a great addition for those who enjoy a little extra heat without overwhelming the palate and running for some milk and bread to help with the heat." If you don't have access to the Italian relish, Chef Mirabile said you can always opt for sweet peppers.
For those in search of a mild flavor punch and some nice color contrast, Chef Mirabile has just the hack for you. "I also like to add red bell peppers for the last half hour of cooking, a great addition not only for color but flavor."
One thing you have to be on the lookout for in Italian beef is the texture of the sandwich. True Chicagoans order the sandwich at restaurants like Portillo's, "wet" meaning the au jus is ladled over the Italian beef instead of having to dip the sandwich themselves. Chef Mirabile has a few tips for those who want to try this at home. "Remember, the beef can be a little soggy, even though it's so flavorful, but you want something a little crunchy, that's why you also use a [really] crispy bread because you know it's going to get even softer with all the juice."