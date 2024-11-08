How Mississippi Changed The Pot Roast Game With Their Very Own Version
If you've been scouring the internet to learn how to make a pot roast, you probably stumbled upon a Southern favorite: Mississippi pot roast. While there are unique ingredients like dried fruit and beer to upgrade your own version, Mississippi changed the game entirely when their fuss-free version swept the nation back in the early 2000s, thanks to a woman named Robin Chapman.
Chapman was living in Ripley, Mississippi, when she first tossed a chuck roast into her slow cooker with nothing but a packet of ranch dressing mix, a stick of butter, a handful of pepperoncini, and a packet of dry au jus gravy. Back then, she was just looking to make a small tweak to her aunt's recipe that used Italian dressing. Chapman wanted hers to be a tad milder, so she swapped in that now famous packet of ranch, not knowing it would soon become a viral sensation.
She shared the recipe with her bestie, Karen Farese, who ended up adding it to her church's cookbook. Over time, the recipe somehow made it onto TikTok, thanks to cooking sensations like Caroline Davis sharing the five-ingredient showstopper. Today, you can find versions all over the internet, and with good reason! It's wildly simple and incredibly delicious, with a slightly tangy and salty one-two punch of flavor.
Why the Mississippi roast went viral
While it's hard to pin down exactly what makes a recipe blow up (this one got so big that there's even a Mississippi chicken version), we think this one's online success has a lot to do with its simplicity. While many pot roast recipes have a ton of ingredients — like red wine, tomato paste, tons of fresh herbs, aromatics, and spices — the beauty of Mississippi's version is that you only need a few elements to produce a flavor-packed result. Since it's traditionally cooked in a slow cooker, you don't even have to spend time searing your meat first (although you totally can if you prefer). This adds to how easy it is to make — especially on those busy weeknights.
When serving this roast, make sure you accompany it with a side that complements all of that glorious zesty gravy. Mashed potatoes or cauliflower instantly come to mind, but you can also go with caramelized mushrooms, roasted potatoes, creamed spinach, or a batch of homemade biscuits. You can even pile the leftovers on a bun for a quick lunch. Whatever you choose, just don't forget to set out a few extra plates because we'll probably show up!