How Mississippi Changed The Pot Roast Game With Their Very Own Version

If you've been scouring the internet to learn how to make a pot roast, you probably stumbled upon a Southern favorite: Mississippi pot roast. While there are unique ingredients like dried fruit and beer to upgrade your own version, Mississippi changed the game entirely when their fuss-free version swept the nation back in the early 2000s, thanks to a woman named Robin Chapman.

Chapman was living in Ripley, Mississippi, when she first tossed a chuck roast into her slow cooker with nothing but a packet of ranch dressing mix, a stick of butter, a handful of pepperoncini, and a packet of dry au jus gravy. Back then, she was just looking to make a small tweak to her aunt's recipe that used Italian dressing. Chapman wanted hers to be a tad milder, so she swapped in that now famous packet of ranch, not knowing it would soon become a viral sensation.

She shared the recipe with her bestie, Karen Farese, who ended up adding it to her church's cookbook. Over time, the recipe somehow made it onto TikTok, thanks to cooking sensations like Caroline Davis sharing the five-ingredient showstopper. Today, you can find versions all over the internet, and with good reason! It's wildly simple and incredibly delicious, with a slightly tangy and salty one-two punch of flavor.