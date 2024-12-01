What Cut Of Meat Is Best For Italian Beef Sandwiches?

You may have seen these infamous sammies in Hulu's "The Bear," but did you know that Italian beef sandwiches have been a Chicago staple since the early 1900s? While they might sound like an everyday deli order, the way their simple ingredients meld together sets them apart from other sandwiches. Shaved beef is piled high on a French roll, then topped with green bell peppers or hot giardiniera (an Italian relish made with peppers, vegetables, and olive oil) and plenty of gravy — there's a reason Chicago is known for its gravy bread! But exactly what kind of meat is best for these tasty sandwiches? Well, we asked Chef Jasper J. Mirabile Jr., chef and owner of Jasper's Restaurant and host of Live! From Jasper's Kitchen Radio, for his take.

According to Mirabile, his favorite cut of meat differs a little from traditional recipes. "Most recipes call for a top round as it can stand up to different cooking methods and can be slow cooked. Personally, I like to use a boneless chuck roast with its great marbling and flavor. My other choice is a bottom round roast because there is more fat on it and [it] does have a lot of flavor, in my opinion," Chef Mirabile said. So, you heard it here first: A fatty cut of meat will give you a tender and juicy result.