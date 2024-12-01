What Cut Of Meat Is Best For Italian Beef Sandwiches?
You may have seen these infamous sammies in Hulu's "The Bear," but did you know that Italian beef sandwiches have been a Chicago staple since the early 1900s? While they might sound like an everyday deli order, the way their simple ingredients meld together sets them apart from other sandwiches. Shaved beef is piled high on a French roll, then topped with green bell peppers or hot giardiniera (an Italian relish made with peppers, vegetables, and olive oil) and plenty of gravy — there's a reason Chicago is known for its gravy bread! But exactly what kind of meat is best for these tasty sandwiches? Well, we asked Chef Jasper J. Mirabile Jr., chef and owner of Jasper's Restaurant and host of Live! From Jasper's Kitchen Radio, for his take.
According to Mirabile, his favorite cut of meat differs a little from traditional recipes. "Most recipes call for a top round as it can stand up to different cooking methods and can be slow cooked. Personally, I like to use a boneless chuck roast with its great marbling and flavor. My other choice is a bottom round roast because there is more fat on it and [it] does have a lot of flavor, in my opinion," Chef Mirabile said. So, you heard it here first: A fatty cut of meat will give you a tender and juicy result.
Tips for preparing an Italian beef sandwich at home
If you're making your Italian beef at home, it's important to be prepared with the right tips and tricks for crafting a beautiful sandwich. When prepping your beef, Chef Jasper J. Mirabile Jr. emphasizes seasoning it well with plenty of oregano and garlic. Some recipes also include other seasonings like dried basil, parsley, and onion powder.
When roasting, take care not to overcook your beef — remember, you want it super juicy and tender. "Overcooking the meat is sometimes a problem[,] so make sure you cook it to the right temperature," Chef Mirabile explained. "Cook [your] beef to 125 [degrees Fahrenheit] in the oven, then let it cool in the stock overnight."
When it's time to slice your meat, Chef Mirabile suggests bringing in the experts if you don't have a slicer or mandolin. "After you prepare it, and if you do not have a slicer, bring it to your local deli or grocery store and have them slice it for you very, very thin," Chef Mirabile said. "You'd be surprised how many butchers and stores will do this for you." Of course, if that's too much of a hassle, you can always shred the beef with two forks to achieve a similar effect. When ready to eat, Chef Mirabile recommends serving it "wet" — dosed in its juices for the full experience.