TikTok's 4-Ingredient Trader Joe's Pasta Dish Is The Ultimate Comfort Food

Whoever said that flavor requires a mile-long ingredient list clearly hasn't shopped at Trader Joe's. The beloved grocery chain is a goldmine for quick, budget-friendly meals that don't skimp on taste — even if they take less than 20 minutes to make. For example, one TikTok-inspired four-ingredient pasta dish is creamy, comforting, and perfect for a relaxing night in.

It all starts off with Trader Joe's Italian Tomato and Burrata Ravioloni: small, bicolored pasta squares double-stuffed with a burst of tomato and burrata cheese. For the sauce, look for something creamy and acidic to cut through the richness of the pasta. While TikTok favors the Organic Vodka Sauce — a rich blend of tomatoes, heavy cream, vodka, parmesan cheese, and other spices — if you can't find it on the shelves, Trader Joe's Caro Sugo Italian Tomato Basil Pasta Sauce or another tomato cream sauce will do. Trader Joe's Hot Italian Sausage made with pork adds a spicy kick, but you could always go for the mild version if that's more your speed. Last but not least, you'll need a tub of fresh burrata to top the finished dish with, allowing it to melt and create a creamy, indulgent finish. It's simple, decadent, and exactly what weeknight dinners were made for.