TikTok's 4-Ingredient Trader Joe's Pasta Dish Is The Ultimate Comfort Food
Whoever said that flavor requires a mile-long ingredient list clearly hasn't shopped at Trader Joe's. The beloved grocery chain is a goldmine for quick, budget-friendly meals that don't skimp on taste — even if they take less than 20 minutes to make. For example, one TikTok-inspired four-ingredient pasta dish is creamy, comforting, and perfect for a relaxing night in.
@nutritionbymia
It all starts off with Trader Joe's Italian Tomato and Burrata Ravioloni: small, bicolored pasta squares double-stuffed with a burst of tomato and burrata cheese. For the sauce, look for something creamy and acidic to cut through the richness of the pasta. While TikTok favors the Organic Vodka Sauce — a rich blend of tomatoes, heavy cream, vodka, parmesan cheese, and other spices — if you can't find it on the shelves, Trader Joe's Caro Sugo Italian Tomato Basil Pasta Sauce or another tomato cream sauce will do. Trader Joe's Hot Italian Sausage made with pork adds a spicy kick, but you could always go for the mild version if that's more your speed. Last but not least, you'll need a tub of fresh burrata to top the finished dish with, allowing it to melt and create a creamy, indulgent finish. It's simple, decadent, and exactly what weeknight dinners were made for.
How to elevate your Trader Joe's pasta dish
There's no denying that this pasta dish shines with its four core ingredients. But if you have a little extra time or want to experiment with flavor, there are plenty of low-effort ways to dress up your bowl of vodka sauce ravioloni. For a pop of color and freshness, stir in a handful of spinach or top with torn basil leaves. Want to boost the richness instead? Add a splash of heavy cream, shaved parmesan, or a couple of tablespoons of butter. Need a bit of acidity to cut the creaminess? A drizzle of balsamic glaze over the burrata gives it a Caprese-style twist.
There's also no need to stick to the original ingredients. Trader Joe's switches up its offerings often, but that just means there's always a new opportunity to discover delicious flavors. For instance, swap in a different sauce like classic marinara, or try Trader Joe's must-have spin on pesto: the Organic Roasted Red Pepper and Almond Pesto Sauce. The Vegan Bolognese Ravioli — packed with umami — makes a great alternative for the pasta base, too. To round out the meal, include a few sides. Toast slices of everyone's favorite Trader Joe's sourdough bread for dipping, or toss together the chain's Lemony Arugula Basil salad kit for a refreshing contrast to the creamy pasta.