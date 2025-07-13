The Must-Have Trader Joe's Pasta Sauce That Puts A Spin On Pesto
A standard, basic pesto recipe features green basil, cheese, garlic, and typically pine nuts for a lush, creamy, yet vibrant-colored sauce. However, there's more than one way, with recipes that go beyond a basil sauce. After all, the name pesto literally comes from the Italian word "pestare," which means to crush or grind, opening the door for Trader Joe's must-have version: the Organic Roasted Red Pepper and Almond Pesto Sauce.
The ingredient with the main character energy in this sauce is the roasted red peppers, which have a charred appearance that brings out a subtle smoky depth of flavor. They're also somewhat sweet and contain practically no spice. Trader Joe's pairs this pepper with umami-rich garlic, savory, salty Pecorino Romano, a bit of classic basil, and smoky paprika. The entire mix is blended up with a splash of sunflower oil, olive oil, and creamy almonds, resulting in an emulsified sauce packed with flavor and richness. The best part — this TJ's product is delicious, affordable at $3.99, and ready to use straight out of the jar for a quick way to add ample tastiness to a variety of dishes. Long gone are the days when pesto was paired only with pasta. Instead, use this unique ingredient in more creative ways.
Different ways to add red pepper pesto to your dishes
One inventive twist is to add a few tablespoons of Trader Joe's Roasted Red Pepper and Almond Pesto into store-bought Alfredo sauce. The specks of broken-up peppers and garlic will turn the Alfredo a charming pink color while imparting a divine acidity and slight sweetness that breaks up the richness. For a solid lunch idea, stir the sauce into mayo to create a vibrant aioli to slather all over your favorite bread, or use the pesto as a mayo-free alternative in tuna salad.
This red pepper-based sauce also pairs wonderfully with scrambled or fried eggs, so you can say goodbye to bland morning meals. Stir in ½ teaspoon or more of the pesto at the end of the cooking process to allow it to melt more seamlessly.
If you want to capitalize on all that Trader Joe's has to offer, consider picking up some of the store's charcuterie items while grabbing your jar. Spread a thin layer of the red pepper pesto onto a crunchy cracker before topping with your favorite cheese so you can curate a custom bite with delicious texture.