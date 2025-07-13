The Must-Have Trader Joe's Pasta Sauce That Puts A Spin On Pesto

A standard, basic pesto recipe features green basil, cheese, garlic, and typically pine nuts for a lush, creamy, yet vibrant-colored sauce. However, there's more than one way, with recipes that go beyond a basil sauce. After all, the name pesto literally comes from the Italian word "pestare," which means to crush or grind, opening the door for Trader Joe's must-have version: the Organic Roasted Red Pepper and Almond Pesto Sauce.

The ingredient with the main character energy in this sauce is the roasted red peppers, which have a charred appearance that brings out a subtle smoky depth of flavor. They're also somewhat sweet and contain practically no spice. Trader Joe's pairs this pepper with umami-rich garlic, savory, salty Pecorino Romano, a bit of classic basil, and smoky paprika. The entire mix is blended up with a splash of sunflower oil, olive oil, and creamy almonds, resulting in an emulsified sauce packed with flavor and richness. The best part — this TJ's product is delicious, affordable at $3.99, and ready to use straight out of the jar for a quick way to add ample tastiness to a variety of dishes. Long gone are the days when pesto was paired only with pasta. Instead, use this unique ingredient in more creative ways.