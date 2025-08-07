Julia Child's Favorite Soup Is A 3-Ingredient French Classic

When it comes to soups, French-trained chef Julia Child absolutely knew her stuff. The beloved cook dedicated a whole episode of her show "The French Chef" to different variations of the dish, and one creamy chilled delight — the classic vichyssoise — was showcased with Child's classic easy-going charm.

Vichyssoise may sound sophisticated, but at its core, it's stunningly simple: just leeks, potatoes, and broth. These ingredients — humble as they may be — blend into magic with a bit of technique and French culinary finesse.

Vichyssoise is essentially a pureed version of potage parmentier, or leek and potato soup, served cold. Julia's love for leeks is evident, as she explained on her show: "It has a special perfume that's like an onion, but also, it's like itself, and it's just wonderful in soup" (via YouTube). While the simplest version of the soup can be cooked simply in water, a full vichyssoise recipe uses chicken or vegetable broth for added depth.