Julia Child's Favorite Soup Is A 3-Ingredient French Classic
When it comes to soups, French-trained chef Julia Child absolutely knew her stuff. The beloved cook dedicated a whole episode of her show "The French Chef" to different variations of the dish, and one creamy chilled delight — the classic vichyssoise — was showcased with Child's classic easy-going charm.
Vichyssoise may sound sophisticated, but at its core, it's stunningly simple: just leeks, potatoes, and broth. These ingredients — humble as they may be — blend into magic with a bit of technique and French culinary finesse.
Vichyssoise is essentially a pureed version of potage parmentier, or leek and potato soup, served cold. Julia's love for leeks is evident, as she explained on her show: "It has a special perfume that's like an onion, but also, it's like itself, and it's just wonderful in soup" (via YouTube). While the simplest version of the soup can be cooked simply in water, a full vichyssoise recipe uses chicken or vegetable broth for added depth.
How to serve your vichyssoise
Once you have your perfectly blended and chilled vichyssoise, the question is how and when to serve it. You can simply enjoy the chilled soup in bowls with a garnish of lemon zest, chopped chives, and watercress salad for texture and brightness. Or, if you're hosting a little soiree, you can pour the pale soup into white wine glasses, skip the salad topping, and garnish each glass with a tiny sprig of dill. A quick drizzle of olive oil or a dollop of sour cream can also elevate the presentation and add a bit of richness without overpowering the subtle flavor.
This chilled soup pairs beautifully with a thick slice of sourdough farm loaf or herbed croutons, which add texture and contrast to the soup's creamy consistency. Serve it with smoked Dijon-crusted salmon to echo classic French flavors, or another Julia Child favorite — crisp blanched asparagus. For a refreshing side, enjoy the whole meal with a cucumber dill salad or radish and arugula tossed with a mustard vinaigrette. As Child always said, "Bon appétit!"