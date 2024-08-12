The Magic Ingredient For Crispier Roasted Potatoes Is Already In Your Pantry
What food is more versatile than the simple potato? Whether you're whipping up some patatas bravas (a Spanish dish consisting of fried potatoes drizzled with a spicy sauce), or upgrading mashed potatoes by using unique ingredients like cream cheese, it's a food that always delivers fireworks to your tastebuds. But when it comes to crispy roasted potatoes, they can become slightly disappointing if the texture is off.
While some roasted potato recipes aren't meant to be super crispy (like Greek lemon potatoes, for example), when your heart is set on that crunch, you'll try anything to make sure you get it. And that's where baking soda — yes, baking soda — comes in.
A powerhouse in its own right, baking soda can add "secret potato crisper" to its laundry list of amazing household uses. By simply adding a bit of baking soda to the water you use to parboil (the act of cooking your potatoes halfway through in boiling water before they go in the oven), you're essentially adding more pH or alkaline to the water. This breaks down the exterior of the potato, releasing starches and helping to create a rough texture that will crisp up in the oven. When it comes to how much baking soda to add, about ½-teaspoon per 2 quarts of water works just fine.
Other tips for making crispy potatoes
While adding baking soda to your water is a surefire way to make the crispiest roasted potatoes, some other tricks are also worth noting. After you parboil your potatoes, it's important to let them cool before roasting. Cooking water-logged potatoes can have the opposite effect of what you're going for; instead, drain them in a colander and then add them back to the pot you boiled them in — sans water, of course. Shake them around a bit to roughen up the edges (this extra texture will produce crunchy results), and then let them sit and cool before proceeding.
Additionally, you can opt to preheat the fat you're going to cook the potatoes in. To do this, add the oil directly to the roasting pan and put it in the preheated oven for about five minutes. Once the potatoes are ready to cook, pour them directly onto the hot pan — they should sizzle once they hit the oil. Toss to coat well, season with your preferred spices, and roast.
It's also important to let the potatoes cook for about 20 minutes undisturbed, which will help to form a crust. Stir them around so they cook evenly, and place them back in the oven for an additional 20 minutes — or until they're golden brown and have reached your desired crispiness.
What are the best potatoes for roasting?
While there are so many varieties of potatoes that work well in different dishes, when it comes to roasting, the type of spud you use matters. The best potato for roasting has enough starch that makes for a creamy interior, but also enough waxiness that it can hold its shape against the heat of the oven.
In many circles, the Yukon gold reigns supreme as the best all-around potato. While they work wonderfully in various dishes, roasting them takes them to a whole new level. They're moderately starchy, so their interior softens up beautifully, while their waxiness lends itself to not falling apart either in the boiling water or in the hot oven.
Other potatoes that work well for roasting include Russets thanks to their high levels of starch and thick skins. This variety is also popular for baked potatoes and french fries. Note that because they're so starchy, their interiors tend to fluff up rather than develop the creaminess of the Yukon Gold.
Red bliss potatoes are another contender. They're very waxy, so their shape holds up well, but they don't contain as much starch as Russets or Yukon Golds. Because of this, their interior doesn't get as fluffy or creamy as the other two options, but that may be perfect for you, depending on your preference.