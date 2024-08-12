The Magic Ingredient For Crispier Roasted Potatoes Is Already In Your Pantry

What food is more versatile than the simple potato? Whether you're whipping up some patatas bravas (a Spanish dish consisting of fried potatoes drizzled with a spicy sauce), or upgrading mashed potatoes by using unique ingredients like cream cheese, it's a food that always delivers fireworks to your tastebuds. But when it comes to crispy roasted potatoes, they can become slightly disappointing if the texture is off.

While some roasted potato recipes aren't meant to be super crispy (like Greek lemon potatoes, for example), when your heart is set on that crunch, you'll try anything to make sure you get it. And that's where baking soda — yes, baking soda — comes in.

A powerhouse in its own right, baking soda can add "secret potato crisper" to its laundry list of amazing household uses. By simply adding a bit of baking soda to the water you use to parboil (the act of cooking your potatoes halfway through in boiling water before they go in the oven), you're essentially adding more pH or alkaline to the water. This breaks down the exterior of the potato, releasing starches and helping to create a rough texture that will crisp up in the oven. When it comes to how much baking soda to add, about ½-teaspoon per 2 quarts of water works just fine.