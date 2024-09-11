How Bruised Apples Really Do Spoil The Bunch

It's been said countless times — "one rotten apple will spoil the whole bunch." While the classic adage serves as an important social metaphor, does it actually apply to the spoilage of the fruit itself? It turns out that this phrase is more than just a figure of speech. Even one sneaky bruised apple lurking in a bushel could spoil the entire batch.

The invisible source behind it all is ethylene, a natural gas and hormone produced in fruit cells that keeps maturation and ripening on schedule. It's usually harmless to the fruit — but when something like an apple is bruised, it opens the cell walls and allows excessive ethylene to escape into the air. Once airborne, the gas comes into contact with the skin of neighboring apples, prematurely browning that nearby fruit by halting the production of chlorophyll, the pigment that gives the fruit its vibrant color. It also converts the starches and fibers in the fruit's cell walls into sugars that break down the fruit's structure and create soft, mushy spots on the apple's skin.

It's not just apples, either; this phenomenon can happen to other fruits in your kitchen – poorly stored bananas, peaches, and other soft-skinned fruits are all vulnerable to the effects of ethylene. However, the effect isn't inherently harmful, and there are ways you can both prevent and camouflage bruises so you can continue enjoying your produce.