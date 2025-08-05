Need A High-Protein Bread That's Easy To Digest? Butter Up This Variety

Protein content may not be the first thing that comes to mind when you hear the word "bread." But when Food Republic reached out to Carrie Lupoli, certified nutritionist, behavior specialist, and founder of Disruptive Nutrition, she shared a bready secret for getting a protein punch and more with your slices: sprouted grain bread. "I love it because it fits easily into a balanced meal with a bit more protein, fat, and carbs (PFC), giving me that smart-carb base plus a protein boost that helps keep blood sugar steady and energy up," Lupoli shared.

Different from traditional breads, sprouted grain breads are made using flour that is milled from whole grains that have been soaked until they begin to germinate. The soaking and sprouting process alters the grains' nutritional profile, making them easier to digest, as the nutrients in them become more bioavailable. "Sprouted grain bread is easier to digest because the sprouting process breaks down starches and antinutrients," Lupoli explained. "That means your body can actually use more of the good stuff, like fiber, B vitamins, and plant-based protein."