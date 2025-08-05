Need A High-Protein Bread That's Easy To Digest? Butter Up This Variety
Protein content may not be the first thing that comes to mind when you hear the word "bread." But when Food Republic reached out to Carrie Lupoli, certified nutritionist, behavior specialist, and founder of Disruptive Nutrition, she shared a bready secret for getting a protein punch and more with your slices: sprouted grain bread. "I love it because it fits easily into a balanced meal with a bit more protein, fat, and carbs (PFC), giving me that smart-carb base plus a protein boost that helps keep blood sugar steady and energy up," Lupoli shared.
Different from traditional breads, sprouted grain breads are made using flour that is milled from whole grains that have been soaked until they begin to germinate. The soaking and sprouting process alters the grains' nutritional profile, making them easier to digest, as the nutrients in them become more bioavailable. "Sprouted grain bread is easier to digest because the sprouting process breaks down starches and antinutrients," Lupoli explained. "That means your body can actually use more of the good stuff, like fiber, B vitamins, and plant-based protein."
Higher protein and plentiful commercial options
In making sprouted grain flour, the entire grain is used, as opposed to only a portion of the grain in typical wheat bread. Amino acids are increased through the sprouting process, which is what gives sprouted bread its enhanced protein content. The combined result of sprouting the grains and retaining the full grain is an increase in overall nutrients, including fiber.
A sprouted grain bread product can contain as much as 15 grams of protein per serving. Commercial wheat breads, in contrast, such as the most unhealthy store-bought breads, can contain as little as 2 grams of protein per serving. Legumes are often included alongside the whole grains in sprouted bread, which adds up to a complete protein, meaning all nine essential amino acids are present.
Eating foods containing sprouted grains has emerged as a consumer trend. Many sprouted grain breads are available commercially these days. Food Republic reviewed two of the most popular brands to determine which was the tastier option: Food for Life's Ezekiel bread, which gets its recipe from a Bible verse, and the Dave's Killer Bread brand. Other products containing sprouted grains are also becoming popular and more readily available, including tortillas, breakfast cereals, and snack foods.