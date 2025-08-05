Avoid This Trader Joe's Cereal At All Costs, According To Reddit

Starting the day with a delicious breakfast can prepare you for whatever is to come. Cereal is a tried and true choice, with a truly enormous range on the market. Normally, Trader Joe's puts out hit after hit, even in the cereal aisle, but some Redditors want you to take note that the crunchy almond butter puffs are not one of them.

The hate isn't without basis; in fact, a number of Redditors were really looking forward to their morning bowls, but were left disappointed with the lack of flavor and stale texture. The box promises crunchy puffs with a bittersweet flavor profile thanks to powdered sugar, cocoa powder, and, of course, almond butter. Sounds great! Unfortunately, it didn't stick the landing.

First up was the flavor. The problem was that there was none. The resounding critique was that the cereal tasted like cardboard, and other reviews note that any milk just washed away and overpowered the flavor. The next, and larger, issue was the texture. Redditors agree that there was no lack of crunch, to the point where it became a jaw workout and felt downright stale. Milk apparently didn't help to soften it, even after considerable amounts of time. In fact, one review suggested skipping the milk entirely and eating it as a snack food since "the flavor dust is much more prominent that way" (via Reddit).