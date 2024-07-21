Cassava Flour Is Your Best Weapon Against Soggy Gluten-Free Bread

Gluten-free breads are often expensive, and making a loaf at home can help save you some dough. But if you've ever played around with different gluten-free flour mixes, ratios, and recipes, you may have been left with a somewhat soggy-bottomed loaf. There's an easy fix for this, and it's sitting in the baking aisle.

Cassava flour is made from the cassava plant, native to South America. The plant produces a tuber, which is a root vegetable that grows underground and is similar to a potato or yam. Cassava root has a nutty flavor and a very high starch content, which makes its ground-up flour perfect for combatting sogginess in your gluten-free bread.

Cassava flour is more absorbent and slightly denser than all-purpose flour made from wheat. In gluten-free bread dough, it will sop up the liquids in the recipe like a sponge. For this reason, you may need to add more wet ingredients to your gluten-free bread dough, or start with less cassava flour to begin with. It is recommended to start with ⅔ to ¾ cup of cassava flour for every one cup of wheat flour, and add more if necessary. There is a fine line between chalky and soggy, and it is always easier to add than to take away. Too much cassava flour will quickly take your gluten-free bread from fluffy and doughy to dry and crumbly.