5 Costco Affordable Kitchen Finds You Won't Want To Miss
When household items are reasonably priced and useful, it's a double whammy (and feels like a no-brainer for justifying the purchase). Just like Aldi's affordable home finds, Costco offers a wide array of kitchen essentials whose value far outweighs their cost.
This warehouse truly has it all, but it can be easy to overlook home goods when you're busy stocking up on road trip snacks, pantry essentials, or even just filling up on a cheap (and delicious) hot dog meal from the food court. Luckily, we've scoured Costco to find five of the most useful, practical, and reasonably priced necessities that you'll get tons of use out of without breaking the bank. From handy organizers that will keep your refrigerator tidy to temperature-controlled kettles and even a versatile mop system to simplify your cleaning routine, these five items are great additions to any home — so keep an eye out on your next trip.
Keep things orderly with wall-mounted organizers
These Command Broom & Mop Grippers and Strips are $17.01 for a pack of four, and they're the perfect way to keep things tidy. Each hook is backed with strong adhesive to ensure the broom or mop handle slides right into the slot for seamless and reliable organization, making quick clean-ups easier.
Do more with less with this cooking appliance
So long, air fryer and toaster oven; hello, Ninja Crispi. This 5-in-1 portable glass cooker does everything those two appliances can for $159.99, but in a compact system that's ideal for quick meals, all safely made on the countertop. Better yet, the glass containers come with their corresponding lids, which is fantastic for meal prep.
This kettle allows you to control the temperature
If you love a perfectly-steeped beverage, you need to check out this Chefman Custom-Temp Electric Kettle, which comes with a loose-leaf tea steeper for the most delicious cup. For only $37.99, you get 1.8 liters of water heated to your preferred temperature, which is ideal since boiling water too hot can ruin your tea.
Upgrade your food storage containers
Looking to ditch the pasta sauce-stained plastic containers sitting in your cabinet (especially since "microwave-safe" plastic is a myth, as the label just indicates the container won't melt)? Look no further than this Snapware Pyrex Food Storage 18-piece set, which is only $35.99.
Maximize your fridge's storage and aesthetic appeal
A final kitchen item you don't want to miss from Costco is this set of plastic organizers that will transform your refrigerator. For $28, these four iDESIGN bins provide receptacles for produce, canned drinks, individually packaged yogurts, and more to maximize space and storage in your fridge.