Aldi's Affordable Home Find That You Need For Your Summer Party

When hosting a summer soirée, you can find a lot of cheap groceries at Aldi to feed your guests, from inexpensive meats for grilling to this Reddit-favorite cheese for your charcuterie boards. What you can also find, if you check the middle aisles, are Aldi Finds, limited-time foods and products that often feature terrific items for hosting. Case in point? The Alex's Lemonade Stand Glass Beverage Dispenser, an affordable home find that makes serving up large amounts of drinks a breeze.

Part of the ever-expanding Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation partnership, this Find features a 1.5-gallon glass jug with a spigot, which rests on top of a country-chic galvanized stand (so your guests can hold their glasses higher up while dispensing the drink, making it less likely they'll overfill). The best part is the price; it costs just $14.99 — whereas comparable beverage dispensers can easily cost double that.

Now, as an Aldi Find, the drink dispenser was most recently released in mid-June 2025, just in time for 4th of July picnics. But keep your eyes peeled in subsequent years because Aldi tends to bring back Finds again and again.