Aldi's Affordable Home Find That You Need For Your Summer Party
When hosting a summer soirée, you can find a lot of cheap groceries at Aldi to feed your guests, from inexpensive meats for grilling to this Reddit-favorite cheese for your charcuterie boards. What you can also find, if you check the middle aisles, are Aldi Finds, limited-time foods and products that often feature terrific items for hosting. Case in point? The Alex's Lemonade Stand Glass Beverage Dispenser, an affordable home find that makes serving up large amounts of drinks a breeze.
Part of the ever-expanding Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation partnership, this Find features a 1.5-gallon glass jug with a spigot, which rests on top of a country-chic galvanized stand (so your guests can hold their glasses higher up while dispensing the drink, making it less likely they'll overfill). The best part is the price; it costs just $14.99 — whereas comparable beverage dispensers can easily cost double that.
Now, as an Aldi Find, the drink dispenser was most recently released in mid-June 2025, just in time for 4th of July picnics. But keep your eyes peeled in subsequent years because Aldi tends to bring back Finds again and again.
More Aldi Finds beverage dispensers to fill
In May of this year, just in time for Memorial Day celebrations, Aldi released another glass beverage dispenser, this one beveled for a more upscale look, with the container set in a four-legged lift made of metal wire (it came in silver and gold). This Crofton-branded dispenser would have been ideal for parties with a fancier feel, like a bridal or baby shower, or even a wedding, and for just $10 each, you could purchase multiples and fill one with lemonade, one with sweet tea, one with water, etc.
Finally, in early April, Aldi re-released a smaller beverage dispenser — so small, it could fit on your shoulder. It was actually a wine-dispensing tote, with enough room in its plastic bladder to fit two whole bottles to take with you on the go. At the side, under a little fabric flap, was the spout, perfect for discreet dispensing of vino wherever you were (and really, you didn't have to fill it with just wine — any beverage would work). This sleek and convenient tote, which came in multiple patterns, retailed for just $13, and the interior was roomy enough not just for beverages, but also everything you might need to go along with your wine, like snacks, glasses, or a neatly folded picnic blanket.