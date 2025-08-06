The Old-School (And Possibly Dangerous) Appliance Used To Cook Hot Dogs In The 70s

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

We all know fashion trends are cyclical. That's why people aren't surprised to see low-rise jeans and maxi skirts are "in." It would seem that the same rule would apply to kitchen trends and appliances. With lazy susans now being used as a kitchen organization hack, and vintage jars making a comeback, you would think so. In the case of the 1970s hot dog-making appliance, The Hot Dogger, some things are best left in the past.

The HotDogger works via electricity. You grab an uncooked hot dog and puncture it with the metal prongs on the machine, fitting up to six hot dogs at once. It then electrocutes the hot dogs to a crisp in just 60 seconds. The danger comes in when you see the sparks fly, and lots of smoke and steam from the electricity. In some instances, you can actually see the sparks from the electricity starting a fire in the container.

Some on Reddit have claimed that it's a torture device for hot dogs, but it's very easy to see how one wrong move could end up with some dire consequences. It makes sense why this machine was discontinued around 1977. If you want to enjoy your hot dogs with a side of adventure, you can purchase a Hot Dogger on eBay for under $50.