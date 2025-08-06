The Old-School (And Possibly Dangerous) Appliance Used To Cook Hot Dogs In The 70s
We all know fashion trends are cyclical. That's why people aren't surprised to see low-rise jeans and maxi skirts are "in." It would seem that the same rule would apply to kitchen trends and appliances. With lazy susans now being used as a kitchen organization hack, and vintage jars making a comeback, you would think so. In the case of the 1970s hot dog-making appliance, The Hot Dogger, some things are best left in the past.
The HotDogger works via electricity. You grab an uncooked hot dog and puncture it with the metal prongs on the machine, fitting up to six hot dogs at once. It then electrocutes the hot dogs to a crisp in just 60 seconds. The danger comes in when you see the sparks fly, and lots of smoke and steam from the electricity. In some instances, you can actually see the sparks from the electricity starting a fire in the container.
Some on Reddit have claimed that it's a torture device for hot dogs, but it's very easy to see how one wrong move could end up with some dire consequences. It makes sense why this machine was discontinued around 1977. If you want to enjoy your hot dogs with a side of adventure, you can purchase a Hot Dogger on eBay for under $50.
Better ways to cook hot dogs
While the idea of an appliance dedicated to hot dogs sounds impractical, it's easy to see the appeal. Boiling hot dogs in water is a safe way to make hot dogs at home, but some say the texture is not as good, and after cooking, the wet hot dog can make the bun pretty soggy.
That's where appliances like the Hot Dogger were useful — for those who want a crisp texture but don't want to set up a grill for just a couple of dogs. For those who would like to enjoy hot dogs without the risk of setting their houses on fire, you are in luck; there are a bunch of ways to cook them. One of our favorite ways to cook a hot dog without a grill or pan is with an air fryer. Just preheat your air fryer to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and pop in your favorite brand of hot dogs for three to four minutes, and flip them around to finish cooking for another two minutes.
If you don't have an air fryer, you can use a cast iron skillet or frying pan, melt a tablespoon of salted butter on medium heat, and cook the dog for 3 minutes on each side. If the idea of having a machine just for hot dogs, you could purchase a modern alternative to a Hot Dogger like the Nostalgia Extra Large Diner-Style Steamer on Amazon. And yes, it steams your buns too.