These Vintage Glass Jars Are Making A Comeback: Here's Where To Find Them

Before refrigeration was a household staple, home canning and pickling were popular forms of food preservation. While Weck jars are attributed to Johann Carl Weck from Germany, he actually only bought the rights from their inventor, chemist Rudolph Rempel. It took Rempel years to develop the jar design whereby two metal pieces latch down and secure the rubber seal into the container's lip. What's more, the J. Weck company was founded in 1900, but Weck himself exited it in only 1902, leaving Georg van Eyck to lead production. For only a few years of work, his name has endured for more than a century.

To find these handy jars today, there are a few avenues to explore. Weck has a robust online presence where you can find not only the original style and shape but variations from over the years. If you want them to truly feel "vintage," however, check out your local thrift store, where retro dinnerware gems live. They usually come in sets and are thus passed on as such. The benefit of second-hand Weck jars is that their quality hardly deteriorates, but the discount will be worth the search. They are usually oven and microwave-safe, and they can be easily cleaned in the dishwasher; just remember to remove any plastic or metal before doing so.

While mason jars also had a trendy revival in the 2010s, Weck containers are now seeing their big comeback among younger generations. Their aesthetic has remained the same for decades, and this signature look is inspiring a host of young consumers to re-embrace the sturdy, multipurpose jars.