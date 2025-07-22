These Vintage Glass Jars Are Making A Comeback: Here's Where To Find Them
Before refrigeration was a household staple, home canning and pickling were popular forms of food preservation. While Weck jars are attributed to Johann Carl Weck from Germany, he actually only bought the rights from their inventor, chemist Rudolph Rempel. It took Rempel years to develop the jar design whereby two metal pieces latch down and secure the rubber seal into the container's lip. What's more, the J. Weck company was founded in 1900, but Weck himself exited it in only 1902, leaving Georg van Eyck to lead production. For only a few years of work, his name has endured for more than a century.
To find these handy jars today, there are a few avenues to explore. Weck has a robust online presence where you can find not only the original style and shape but variations from over the years. If you want them to truly feel "vintage," however, check out your local thrift store, where retro dinnerware gems live. They usually come in sets and are thus passed on as such. The benefit of second-hand Weck jars is that their quality hardly deteriorates, but the discount will be worth the search. They are usually oven and microwave-safe, and they can be easily cleaned in the dishwasher; just remember to remove any plastic or metal before doing so.
While mason jars also had a trendy revival in the 2010s, Weck containers are now seeing their big comeback among younger generations. Their aesthetic has remained the same for decades, and this signature look is inspiring a host of young consumers to re-embrace the sturdy, multipurpose jars.
How to use a Weck jar
As culinary technology has advanced, Weck jars have expanded their portfolio of uses. Aside from canning, these containers can be used for storing, baking, meal prep, and even serving. Buying uncommon spices and seasonings from your local farmer's market gets you great quality at a competitive rate, but storing them all is tricky. Even for avid seasoners, moisture is the number one enemy. Weck jars completely seal them off and keep them fresh for months, if not longer, but make sure you're cleaning your jars from time to time. Not to mention, their transparency gives your pantry an organized and aesthetic upgrade.
Given their heat tolerance, these jars are perfect for single-serving desserts or brewing coffee. And with the legacy of the Mason jar iced coffee trend, it's plausible that we'll see a reincarnation of that with Wecks. One safety precaution to keep in mind is not to take your Weck jar from the oven or microwave and place it directly on a cold surface. Similarly, don't chill your jar ahead of pouring hot water into it in an attempt to speed up your iced beverages. These drastic temperature changes can result in thermal shock, which causes the vessel to crack, if not shatter in extreme cases. But if all goes well, you can start displaying these vintage containers at your next picnic, or whip them out for a prepped work lunch, and fill the space with nostalgia.