Get Extra Crispy Hot Dogs Every Time Without A Grill Or Pan

Hot dogs are the ultimate American food — so much so that Americans spent an estimated $8.5 billion on them in 2024 alone (per National Hot Dog and Sausage Council). People are always on the lookout for new ways to switch things up, such as piling on bougie hot dog toppings or incorporating crispy potato chips into the buns. But did you know that cooking your franks in the air fryer ensures you get crispy, delicious results every time?

Simply grab your favorite brand of hot dogs and preheat your air fryer to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. When it's ready, pop in your wieners and let them cook for 3 to 4 minutes. After the links are cooked, add the buns to the air fryer and let them toast for 1 to 2 minutes so they can get crispy too. This method is perfect if you want hot dogs but don't want to go through the hassle of firing up the grill. If your hot dogs are frozen, adding an extra minute in the air fryer will allow them to defrost and cook at the same time.