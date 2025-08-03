6 Marinara Sauce Recalls That Swept Across The US

Thanks in part to its inclusion in an array of popular dishes, marinara sauce recalls throughout the years have impacted wide swaths of the American public. Derived from the Italian "alla marinara," which translates to "in sailor style," the simple sauce combining tomatoes with garlic, onions, and spices is a feature of pizza parties and spaghetti nights alike. However, meal plans have been sidetracked a number of times in the past over marinara recalls involving risks of allergens, molds, and even labeling issues.

Triggering swelling, a rash, or a more serious medical crisis is a surefire way to spoil someone's meatball sub or their chicken parmesan. Fortunately for consumers — and the retailers and restaurants bringing the sauce to tables across the nation — safety measures and oversight have kept occurrences to a minimum. Still, when issues have arisen similar to the cases that follow, the scope has sometimes encompassed tens of thousands of pounds worth of marinara.