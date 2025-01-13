Can You Make Vodka Sauce Without Vodka?

There's just something about penne alla vodka, or disco pasta — it's the ultimate comfort food. The sauce is rich and smooth, and the shape of the pasta ensures that every bite contains a little treasure trove of hidden goodness. And if you're not a vodka drinker, don't worry — this dish can still be for you.

"Can vodka sauce exist without vodka?" sounds like an insoluble existential quandary, but it turns out there's a simple answer: yes! According to Chef Matt Harding, Chief Concept Officer for Piada Italian Street Food, this oxymoronic-sounding culinary creation can work either with or without alcohol.

For a non-vodka-based vodka sauce that still contains alcohol, try sherry. "Tomato and sherry are a marriage made in heaven," Harding told Food Republic, though he warns against adding too much, as it can overpower the dish. Harding also has a solution for those seeking an entirely booze-free sauce. "I've used white balsamic vinegar in place of the vodka, and it provides the umami boost to the sauce that brightens and adds a unique touch," he shared.

White balsamic is less sweet than its dark cousin, but those experimenting should start with smaller quantities than the allotted vodka amount and adjust to taste. While non-alcoholic, white balsamic is still fermented, so anyone avoiding all types of fermentation should consider alternative substitutions.