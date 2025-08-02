This Is The Best Substitute For Boursin Cheese, According To Reddit

Of course, Alouette wasn't the only suggestion that Redditors had for the OP on the Cheese subreddit. A few commenters mentioned Rondelé, by President, a whipped cheese product that also comes in a Garlic & Herbs flavor. While it's also more expensive than either Boursin or Alouette, it does come in a bigger eight-ounce container.

A few Redditors suggested actually making your own homemade version, using softened or whipped cream cheese, mayo or olive oil, garlic (either minced or roasted whole before squeezing the cloves), onion powder, and fresh herbs, like parsley and scallions. While they acknowledged it isn't quite the same as the OG Boursin, it does come close; since you're making it at home, you can decide what goes into it, how much, if you add salt, and more. You could, for example, smash in fuss-free caramelized onions, or spoon in a little Greek yogurt for tang.

Finally, in a different corner of Reddit, in the Aldi subreddit, someone compared Aldi's house brand Emporium Selection spreadable cheese to Alouette (and by extension, Boursin), which comes in a Garlic & Herb flavor. However, this version is an Aldi Find, so not available year-round, and while the supermarket chain has brought it back sporadically, it seems you can't count on your store carrying it consistently. However, I have used this spreadable cheese interchangeably with Boursin in a baked pasta dish, and found very little difference, so it's a worthy replacement if you can find it!