Give The TikTok Feta Pasta A Makeover With A Cheese Swap

If your TikTok is filled with the latest and greatest in recipe and food hacks, then chances are you've seen and/or made the viral Baked Feta Pasta — a meal requiring not much more than flooding a pot with tomatoes, placing a brick of feta in the middle, and baking some noodles. It's one of those viral food trends that just never really seemed to leave the "For You Page" after its height in 2020. After all, it's simple, not too pricey, and always satisfies the craving for two of life's best joys: cheese and carbs. It got us to thinking ... is there any way we could spice things up?

You can start doing so with a simple switch with the cheese. By replacing the feta block with a wheel of garlic and fine herb Boursin cheese, for example, you'll get some added spices and flavors. You can also try flavored goat cheese (such as garlic and chive or black truffle) for a similar finished product. By following all of the same instructions to make the viral dish, but swapping in these cheese varieties, the result is a rich, ultra flavorful meal that still has a slight tang, but with even more flavor.

If you want to experiment with sharper, more intense cheeses, you can also try the other end of the spectrum with brie. Unlike feta and Boursin cheeses, which will blend easily after baking, baking the brie results in a super gooey pasta dish with a more mild, less intense flavor — perfect for an easy comfort dish. You can also remove the tomatoes, and just add salt, pepper, garlic, and butter to lean into the mac and cheese feel.