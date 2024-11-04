Give The TikTok Feta Pasta A Makeover With A Cheese Swap
If your TikTok is filled with the latest and greatest in recipe and food hacks, then chances are you've seen and/or made the viral Baked Feta Pasta — a meal requiring not much more than flooding a pot with tomatoes, placing a brick of feta in the middle, and baking some noodles. It's one of those viral food trends that just never really seemed to leave the "For You Page" after its height in 2020. After all, it's simple, not too pricey, and always satisfies the craving for two of life's best joys: cheese and carbs. It got us to thinking ... is there any way we could spice things up?
You can start doing so with a simple switch with the cheese. By replacing the feta block with a wheel of garlic and fine herb Boursin cheese, for example, you'll get some added spices and flavors. You can also try flavored goat cheese (such as garlic and chive or black truffle) for a similar finished product. By following all of the same instructions to make the viral dish, but swapping in these cheese varieties, the result is a rich, ultra flavorful meal that still has a slight tang, but with even more flavor.
If you want to experiment with sharper, more intense cheeses, you can also try the other end of the spectrum with brie. Unlike feta and Boursin cheeses, which will blend easily after baking, baking the brie results in a super gooey pasta dish with a more mild, less intense flavor — perfect for an easy comfort dish. You can also remove the tomatoes, and just add salt, pepper, garlic, and butter to lean into the mac and cheese feel.
More ways to amp up your cheesy baked pasta dish
Not only is creating the cheesy base of this viral pasta dish simple, but you can add or switch up other ingredients in the recipe using food items you likely already have in your pantry and fridge for even more variety.
With the feta and goat cheese options, adding basil to the dish can give a delightful freshness as the sweetness and slight spice of the basil compliments the tangy flavor of the two cheeses. Or add thyme to the brie, for a woody and citrusy flavor that pairs well with a cheese known for being more mellow and nutty.
If you're all about the heat and spice, add in different seasonings such as cayenne pepper, paprika, and red pepper flakes. Don't be afraid of changing up the types of noodles from the original recipe either — fusilli pasta can be a great option for baked cheesy pasta because its spiral grooves are perfect for holding creamy sauces.
Lastly, you can never go wrong with garlic (more is more!) or caramelized onions. Veggies in general are an easy way to add flavor and color to your baked pasta — you can even use frozen or canned options, like using canned whole tomatoes as another great swap.