The Iconic Hollywood Hot Dog Stand That First Opened In The 1940s
While it may not be an official fast food historic landmark or on Keith Lee's approved restaurant list, Tail o' the Pup is an institution in Hollywood. Opened in 1946 by dancers Frank Veloz and Yolanda Casazza, it's featured in tons of series from "The Muppets" to "Columbo," but only came back to life in the 2020s.
For 30 years after opening, Tail O' the Pup served tasty hot pups to visitors of Beverly Park Kiddieland. But after the park closed and a new hotel needed space in 1986, ownership of the hot dog joint switched to Eddie Blake, who moved it to San Vicente Boulevard. While the original location next to a kids' park created a certain magic around the business, the move actually proved to be a successful decision. Its new location spawned some of its most famous celebrity visits from folks like Sigourney Weaver and The Go-Go's, eventually cementing it as a famous landmark in Los Angeles.
Unfortunately, despite its history with the city, Tail O' the Pup closed down in 2005, and the owners put the building into storage. However, in 2018, a conservancy association, the 1933 Group, purchased and restored the hot dog-shaped structure. Now located on Santa Monica Boulevard, only a short walk from its first location, the new Tail o' the Pup has indoor seating to serve the many guests coming for a taste of LA history.
What does Tail O' the Pup serve?
It comes as no surprise that Tail o' the Pup specializes in hot dogs, but its offerings go beyond a simple boiled wiener in a bun with ketchup and mustard. Now that it has proper indoor seating, the new location even sells beer! The restaurant prides itself on only serving hot dogs with zero filler, hormones, or nitrates, taking a "No silliness!" approach to its famous pups.
Tail o' the Pup has some creative ways to prepare hot dogs. While its 1946 pup is a grilled dog on a steamed bun with grilled onions and in-house-made mustard, it also serves classic Chicago dogs and offers a range of toppings from a jalapeño spread to vegan house chili (presumably paired with its vegan hot dog). It also offers a "Puppy Dog," a hot dog served in a bun the shape of a puppy's head! Of course, no hot dog stand would be complete without corn dogs, and Tail o' the Pup sells jumbo, regular, and vegan varieties.
Tail o' the Pup also serves beef and vegan burgers with their own toppings like extra patties, house spread, or sweet pickles. Paired with fries or onion rings, shakes or beer, it's a one-stop shop for the ultimate American hot dog experience with a side of rich California history. Of course, that history would be nothing without some merch. To keep the business going and ensure this landmark never leaves the boulevard, Tail o' the Pup now also sells a variety of shirts, hats, stickers, and mugs to its customers.