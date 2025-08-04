The Iconic Hollywood Hot Dog Stand That First Opened In The 1940s

While it may not be an official fast food historic landmark or on Keith Lee's approved restaurant list, Tail o' the Pup is an institution in Hollywood. Opened in 1946 by dancers Frank Veloz and Yolanda Casazza, it's featured in tons of series from "The Muppets" to "Columbo," but only came back to life in the 2020s.

For 30 years after opening, Tail O' the Pup served tasty hot pups to visitors of Beverly Park Kiddieland. But after the park closed and a new hotel needed space in 1986, ownership of the hot dog joint switched to Eddie Blake, who moved it to San Vicente Boulevard. While the original location next to a kids' park created a certain magic around the business, the move actually proved to be a successful decision. Its new location spawned some of its most famous celebrity visits from folks like Sigourney Weaver and The Go-Go's, eventually cementing it as a famous landmark in Los Angeles.

Unfortunately, despite its history with the city, Tail O' the Pup closed down in 2005, and the owners put the building into storage. However, in 2018, a conservancy association, the 1933 Group, purchased and restored the hot dog-shaped structure. Now located on Santa Monica Boulevard, only a short walk from its first location, the new Tail o' the Pup has indoor seating to serve the many guests coming for a taste of LA history.