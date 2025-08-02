This 2-Ingredient Lemonade Is The Best Way To Use Up Fresh Watermelon

Other than carrying the heavy fruit home, most aspects of watermelon are enjoyable. You can simply cube or slice the fruit into wedges and dig in, perhaps inserting a popsicle stick for an extra snackable hack. Or, for a different sensory experience, consider crafting a two-ingredient lemonade; it's the best way to quickly use up fresh watermelon.

In liquid form, the two fruits readily complement each other, with nothing else needed. Especially when ripe, the watermelon packs enough sweetness to contrast the lemon's tartness, and the two intertwine into a refreshing burst of fruitiness. For optimal flavor, you just need to get the ratio down: Aim for around half a large lemon per one cup serving, adjusting to personal preference.

Otherwise, knowing how to make the watermelon juice is the one sneakily tricky step, as a potential mess is all too likely. The most foolproof method is a blender, which will contain all the splashing. With a food processor, proceed more cautiously, pulsing slowly until liquefied. During this step, you can also incorporate some lemon zest for added depth, before chilling the creation and serving to family and friends.