This 2-Ingredient Lemonade Is The Best Way To Use Up Fresh Watermelon
Other than carrying the heavy fruit home, most aspects of watermelon are enjoyable. You can simply cube or slice the fruit into wedges and dig in, perhaps inserting a popsicle stick for an extra snackable hack. Or, for a different sensory experience, consider crafting a two-ingredient lemonade; it's the best way to quickly use up fresh watermelon.
In liquid form, the two fruits readily complement each other, with nothing else needed. Especially when ripe, the watermelon packs enough sweetness to contrast the lemon's tartness, and the two intertwine into a refreshing burst of fruitiness. For optimal flavor, you just need to get the ratio down: Aim for around half a large lemon per one cup serving, adjusting to personal preference.
Otherwise, knowing how to make the watermelon juice is the one sneakily tricky step, as a potential mess is all too likely. The most foolproof method is a blender, which will contain all the splashing. With a food processor, proceed more cautiously, pulsing slowly until liquefied. During this step, you can also incorporate some lemon zest for added depth, before chilling the creation and serving to family and friends.
Use watermelon lemonade as a delicious drink canvas
With its clever two-ingredient pairing, watermelon lemonade is ready for a diverse range of upgrades. You can start by simply freezing the watermelon juice into ice cubes (ideally strained for texture), and then suspending these eye-catching frozen fruit chunks in a standard but delicious lemonade recipe. For a dependably refreshing sipper, you can also blend these two components into a slushy. Or for a different style of visual appeal technique, scoop out the flesh from a halved watermelon, and use the fruit itself for a serving vessel.
And if you're ready to get experimenting, the possible watermelon lemonade combinations only keep coming. Consider employing further citrus — say lime or orange — as well as integrating bright herbs like basil or mint. And blend in other fruit, say strawberries, mango, or pineapple, to lend the drink a more tropical spin.
Considering all such tasty drinking options, the realm of boozy versions beckons. With its neutral palate, vodka melds readily into any of these builds. Although consider other options like tequila, gin, or mezcal for added taste. Not to mention, a watermelon soju cocktail is an established flavor pairing, so some added lemon juice certainly won't hurt. And to dress up the drink into a mocktail creation, mix in your favorite non-alcoholic spirit, bitters, or liqueur. The options are expansive, so experiment with flavors to match your preferences.