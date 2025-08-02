The Cuts Of Meat That Are Made For Sharing At A Steakhouse

If you've ever gone to one, you know that steakhouse dining is expensive. But have you ever seen a cut on the menu and thought, "Why is this so expensive? Who is eating all of this?" Well, Ed Cotton, Chef and Co-owner of Jack & Charlie's No. 118 and Leonetta in New York City, tells us that these cuts are actually made for sharing!

T-bones are already one of the best cuts of steak money can buy since it consists of both New York strip and filet mignon, but Cotton tells us that porterhouses take it to the next level with an exceptionally thick tenderloin side. Many steakhouses serve these dinosaur slabs of meat between 28 and 48 ounces, so you may even require three people to polish one off in a single sitting. If you lean more towards tenderloin, Cotton recommends a chateaubriand, the center-cut portion of the whole cut, which many steakhouses serve sliced for two people, perfect for a date night out.

If you lean more towards bone-in and marbled, Cotton advises you consider a ribeye. While sizes vary quite a bit, cuts made for sharing at a steakhouse reach up to 32 ounces. When it comes to flavor, bone-in and tomahawk varieties come from the same cut of beef, with the extra bone on a tomahawk kept solely for more dramatic presentation.