Pope Leo XIV's Favorite Pizza Joint Is A Local Chicago Gem

No city was more excited than the Windy City when newly elected Pope Leo XIV stepped into the highest position in the Catholic church on May 8, 2025. Coming from a hometown with such a vibrant food scene like Chicago hot dogs and tavern-style pizzas, people are already clamoring to know the new Pope's favorite local spots. One such eatery earned massive recognition: Aurelio's Pizza, deemed the Bishop of Rome's most favorite spot for a pie. Actually located in Homewood, a village situated a few miles south of Chicago, the Pope — who was raised in Dalton, Illinois — may have grown up eating at the 'za spot, though this is pure speculation. What is certain, however, is that Pope Leo XIV visited Aurelio's in August 2024 with some friends (when he was a mere Cardinal), and, who knows, might be back the next time he visits his hometown.

Naturally, Aurelio's Pizza capitalized on its new title; the owner Joe Aurelio gave an interview with 9 News Australia in which he described the Pope's pizza of choice — pepperoni or "pope-eroni," which the restaurant was quick to trademark. The restaurant has also designated the table where he sat during his last visit as "The Official Pope's Table," complete with a presider's chair from a local church.