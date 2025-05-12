Pope Leo XIV's Favorite Pizza Joint Is A Local Chicago Gem
No city was more excited than the Windy City when newly elected Pope Leo XIV stepped into the highest position in the Catholic church on May 8, 2025. Coming from a hometown with such a vibrant food scene like Chicago hot dogs and tavern-style pizzas, people are already clamoring to know the new Pope's favorite local spots. One such eatery earned massive recognition: Aurelio's Pizza, deemed the Bishop of Rome's most favorite spot for a pie. Actually located in Homewood, a village situated a few miles south of Chicago, the Pope — who was raised in Dalton, Illinois — may have grown up eating at the 'za spot, though this is pure speculation. What is certain, however, is that Pope Leo XIV visited Aurelio's in August 2024 with some friends (when he was a mere Cardinal), and, who knows, might be back the next time he visits his hometown.
@9news
Pope Leo's favourite local pizza place in Chicago is honouring him by renaming a popular menu item. 🍕 #Chicago #PopeLeoXIV #Pope #Conclave #9News
Naturally, Aurelio's Pizza capitalized on its new title; the owner Joe Aurelio gave an interview with 9 News Australia in which he described the Pope's pizza of choice — pepperoni or "pope-eroni," which the restaurant was quick to trademark. The restaurant has also designated the table where he sat during his last visit as "The Official Pope's Table," complete with a presider's chair from a local church.
The Chicago food scene embraces the new pope
Aurelio's Pizza isn't the only restaurant capitalizing on the fact that Pope Leo XIV hails from Chicago. Portillo's Restaurants recently unveiled a new Italian beef sandwich called "The Leo," so named in his honor, and featuring a dunk-worthy jus — just like the city's famous gravy bread – plus three choices of peppers to choose from, a so-called "trinity." If you want a taste, you'll have to hurry, because it's a limited-time item (via Scripps News).
Jeppson's Malört, a digestif flavored with wormwood which is made in Chicago, also posted a congratulatory message to the new pope on Instagram, paired with an image of a case of the liquor, which carries a sticker that reads, "We ship to the Vatican." In a similar celebratory manner, the famous Chicago hot dog stand, The Wiener's Circle, changed its marquee message to read "Canes Nostros Ipse Comedit," which roughly translates from Latin to read "He has eaten our dogs." The company posted a photo of the sign to Facebook, with the hashtag, #chicagopope. While it is unclear if Pope Leo XIV has, in fact, eaten at The Wiener's Circle, it is clear that the news from Vatican City has rippled through Chicago culture in a big way.