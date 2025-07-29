How To Make An Espresso Martini Without The Pricey Machine

Espresso martinis are a delicious way to enjoy a cocktail while staying caffeinated through the night — but sometimes investing in an expensive espresso machine doesn't seem worth the splurge, particularly if you don't plan to use it often for other purposes. That's why Food Republic sat down with Leslie K. Harris, marketing director and purchasing agent at Double Eagle Hotel & Casino, about how to make the iconic cocktail without needing to dole out the big bucks.

One hack that Harris shared is using an alternative coffee base. "Concentrated cold brew has a deep richness and bright aroma, so it can be used as a full-fledged substitute for espresso," she explains. "It should be used undiluted, adding equal amounts of coffee liqueur and vodka to maintain a balanced flavor."

Of course, other shortcuts exist for making the cocktail, like picking up a pre-made espresso martini mix from Trader Joe's to skip the labor, but there are distinct advantages to using cold brew concentrate. Its unique brewing process results in a naturally smoother, less acidic coffee base compared to traditionally brewed espresso, which can contribute to a more mellow and less bitter espresso martini. For optimal flavor, just always ensure your concentrate is well-chilled before mixing.