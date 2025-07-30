This Unexpected Japanese Ingredient Will Revolutionize Your Scrambled Eggs

Scrambled eggs are the perfect, high-protein breakfast to start your day with. One of the best things about them is that they're amenable to unique flavor combos — even wine can take them to a whole new level. Another unexpected yet effective ingredient for top-tier scrambled eggs is a simple Japanese pantry staple: mirin. To learn more about this simple add-in, Food Republic consulted Maricel Gentile, executive chef and owner of Maricel's Kitchen, and author of "Maricel's Simple Asian Cookbook."

"Mirin brings gentle sweetness and umami depth to scrambled eggs, giving them a subtle richness that feels soft and comforting." Mirin is a sweet, slightly tangy, and umami-rich fermented rice that's a mixture of steamed glutinous rice, rice koji (fermented rice), and a distilled spirit (traditionally shochu). When paired with scrambled eggs, each ingredient contributes to a perfect finish: "[Mirin's] natural sugars create a glossy finish, and the small amount of alcohol (which mostly cooks off) helps tenderize the egg proteins for a creamier, almost custard-like bite," Gentile explained.

If you're struggling to find mirin, you can make a close substitute at home. Just combine sake and white sugar (for a non-alcoholic version, substitute sake for rice vinegar). This mixture mimics the sweetness and slight acidity of mirin, and is also a great fix if you want to make a quick and easy teriyaki chicken