This Unexpected Japanese Ingredient Will Revolutionize Your Scrambled Eggs
Scrambled eggs are the perfect, high-protein breakfast to start your day with. One of the best things about them is that they're amenable to unique flavor combos — even wine can take them to a whole new level. Another unexpected yet effective ingredient for top-tier scrambled eggs is a simple Japanese pantry staple: mirin. To learn more about this simple add-in, Food Republic consulted Maricel Gentile, executive chef and owner of Maricel's Kitchen, and author of "Maricel's Simple Asian Cookbook."
"Mirin brings gentle sweetness and umami depth to scrambled eggs, giving them a subtle richness that feels soft and comforting." Mirin is a sweet, slightly tangy, and umami-rich fermented rice that's a mixture of steamed glutinous rice, rice koji (fermented rice), and a distilled spirit (traditionally shochu). When paired with scrambled eggs, each ingredient contributes to a perfect finish: "[Mirin's] natural sugars create a glossy finish, and the small amount of alcohol (which mostly cooks off) helps tenderize the egg proteins for a creamier, almost custard-like bite," Gentile explained.
If you're struggling to find mirin, you can make a close substitute at home. Just combine sake and white sugar (for a non-alcoholic version, substitute sake for rice vinegar). This mixture mimics the sweetness and slight acidity of mirin, and is also a great fix if you want to make a quick and easy teriyaki chicken
How to incorporate Mirin into your scrambled eggs?
While mirin is traditionally used to add flavor and umami to sauces and glazes, it's also super easy to incorporate into your scrambled eggs: "Whisk the mirin directly into the raw eggs before cooking, about 1 to 2 teaspoons per [two] eggs is plenty. Then cook low and slow, stirring gently. You want the eggs barely set and still shiny," Maricel Gentile told us. The effect is subtle yet powerful, resulting in delicate, custardy eggs, adding a little magic to your morning breakfast.
If you want to incorporate other ingredients with your scrambled eggs, timing matters. As Gentile explained, "In Japanese cooking, there is also an intentional order of seasoning known as sa-shi-su-se-so (sugar, salt, vinegar, soy sauce, and miso)." She noted, "Mirin, with its sweetness, fits right at the beginning of that order, so adding it first, as you whisk the eggs, lets the sweetness infuse gently. If you follow up with soy sauce or dashi, they round out the flavor afterward without competing with the mirin." Whether you're salting your scrambled eggs sooner rather than later, make sure to always start your recipe off with sweet mirin before anything else.
For extra-savory scrambled eggs, pair mirin with these classic Japanese staples
The best thing about mirin is its subtlety, as Maricel Gentile told us, "Mirin is like a background singer that makes all the other flavors sound better." This makes mirin perfect for layering with other ingredients to develop the depth and complexity of your scrambled eggs. For example, "A dash of soy sauce adds salt and body, while a splash of dashi adds [a] delicate kiss of umami. Together, these turn your simple scrambled eggs into something that feels like it came out of a Japanese ryokan [a traditional Japanese inn] breakfast."
Sticking to the Japanese theme, you could consider using shoyu rather than soy sauce, which also opens the door for more unique flavor customization. As for dashi, this rich stock is a foundational Japanese soup base made by simmering kobu (kelp) and katsuobushi (dried bonito flakes) for an umami-forward, almost ocean-like flavor –- if you've ever had ramen, chances are that you've probably had dashi. It's also super rich in minerals, making it the perfect nutritious add-in to your morning breakfast for a quick pick-me-up.
To incorporate mirin, soy sauce, and dashi into your scrambled eggs, Gentile had an excellent recommendation: "Try whisking your eggs with mirin and soy sauce first, then stir in just a spoonful of warm dashi while cooking. You'll get a texture that's pillowy and flavors that are balanced — sweet, savory, and soothing."