This Hot Dog Condiment Goes Best With Relish, According To Reddit
Reddit's known for having some strong, divisive opinions — especially about food. However, when it comes to hot dogs, the results are in, and it seems the social media website stands by one of the most classic condiments for any hot dog with relish: yellow mustard.
The top comment on a post asking what toppings go with relish hot dogs simply reads, "Raw white onion and yellow mustard. That's it" (via Reddit). Most of the comments agree with the statement, allowing for some personal variations like ground pepper and celery salt, though Redditors started drawing lines in the sand once brown mustard entered the discussion. Some believed brown mustard, spicy or not, only belongs on bratwursts. Still, all the commenters agreed again when another claimed neither Dijon nor honey mustard was as good as plain old yellow.
Though there are many creative ways to prep hot dogs, it seems that some classic condiments are classic for a reason. Similar to Anthony Bourdain's favorite hot dog style, the Chicago dog, the simple combination of mustard, relish, and raw onion gives you plenty of flavor and bite to round out some of the richer meatiness of the frank. But while this combo is tried, true, and Reddit-approved, not every commenter agreed with what others had to say pairs well with relish.
More topping pairings for relish from Reddit
As ideas for what to pair with relish became more unique, there was less agreement. Some bougie hot dog toppings are too specific to a commenter's taste to be universally agreed on, while other suggestions had people calling each other out in the comments.
Jalapeños, both raw and pickled, were a popular suggestion by several commenters, with one even suggesting a jalapeño relish instead of the standard cucumber. Whether you want the juiciness of pickled types or the crunch of raw ones, this was one of the most popular suggestions after yellow mustard and onions. Several commenters suggested that chili and cheese may pair with relish, providing more spiced savoriness to balance the tang. A couple of folks even suggested mayonnaise, claiming they know it's an odd choice, but that they've stood by it for years.
Though many commenters agreed that ketchup has no business being anywhere near a good hot dog, one took things a step further and suggested onions, mustard, ketchup, and pineapple. The original poster demanded pictures for proof of the unique choice, but none were forthcoming: "I know you're lying! Pics or it didn't happen" (per Reddit). Though they weren't the only person with quirky suggestions, with one commenter also saying kimchi paired well with relish and another offering up bacon, Reddit apparently has no shortage of opinions on relish dog pairings.