This Hot Dog Condiment Goes Best With Relish, According To Reddit

Reddit's known for having some strong, divisive opinions — especially about food. However, when it comes to hot dogs, the results are in, and it seems the social media website stands by one of the most classic condiments for any hot dog with relish: yellow mustard.

The top comment on a post asking what toppings go with relish hot dogs simply reads, "Raw white onion and yellow mustard. That's it" (via Reddit). Most of the comments agree with the statement, allowing for some personal variations like ground pepper and celery salt, though Redditors started drawing lines in the sand once brown mustard entered the discussion. Some believed brown mustard, spicy or not, only belongs on bratwursts. Still, all the commenters agreed again when another claimed neither Dijon nor honey mustard was as good as plain old yellow.

Though there are many creative ways to prep hot dogs, it seems that some classic condiments are classic for a reason. Similar to Anthony Bourdain's favorite hot dog style, the Chicago dog, the simple combination of mustard, relish, and raw onion gives you plenty of flavor and bite to round out some of the richer meatiness of the frank. But while this combo is tried, true, and Reddit-approved, not every commenter agreed with what others had to say pairs well with relish.