Here's Exactly How Bucatini Pasta Is Made

It's estimated that there are over 350 pasta shapes originating from Italy, each a different size, shape, and thickness — affecting how they interact with sauces and other ingredients. Bucatini is one of the more well-known shapes. To learn the ins and outs of how bucatini is made, Food Republic consulted Evan Churchill, chef de cuisine at Osteria Lupo, who revealed that bucatini's "hollow center is what puts it in a league of its own."

Bucatini originated in the Lazio region of Italy, which is home to the iconic capital, Rome, where there's a deep affinity towards this pasta shape. The name is derived from the Italian word "buco," meaning hole — referencing the pasta's distinctive hollow center. According to Evan, this hollow center "gives [bucatini] a really unique texture and allows sauces to stay on both the outside and inside."

But how does the pasta get that distinctive hollowness? Evan explained, "The hole is formed during extrusion, when the dough is pushed through a special die with a pin in the center." This pasta-making technique dates all the way back to Medieval times, where pasta makers lacked an efficient drying system, resulting in long cooking times and uneven drying, which affected the taste and texture of the pasta. Bucatini was the inventive solution to combat this, with the hollow center allowing the pasta to be cooked from the inside out, resulting in more even doneness. This innovative approach is also why we have other iconic hollow pasta shapes like rigatoni, penne, and macaroni, to name just a few.