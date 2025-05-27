How To Pick The Best BBQ Sauce For Your Pulled Pork Sandwich

Of course, the U.S. is a land of differing barbecue styles, and each comes with a specific sauce. Therefore, there is no one-size-fits-all answer to the question of which sauce to pair with pulled pork — it depends on what kind of sandwich you're going for.

"With Carolina-style pulled pork (especially if it's vinegar-heavy), I like a mustard-based sauce on the side or even just a drizzle of hot vinegar and crushed red pepper," Marissa Stevens said, while contrasting it to a Midwest classic. "For Kansas City–style or more classic sweet and smoky pork, a thicker tomato-based sauce works well." If you're paying homage to the pitmasters in Mobile and Birmingham, a simple, five-ingredient Alabama white barbecue sauce adds a creamy tanginess that is a delightful accompaniment to the rich pork.

Then there's the actual construction of the sandwich, which should contain several staples, but is variable from there. "I keep it simple — soft bun, saucy pork, and a cabbage-based slaw for crunch," Stevens explained. Raw jalapeños can add a nice pop of texture and spice, and pickles or pickled red onions can lend an acidic levity to a sandwich as well. Or you can get wild with it: "My Memphis-born in-laws like a scoop of mashed potatoes on top. Don't knock it until you try it." Bacon-garlic mashed potatoes make for an especially enticing option, and if you have to take a nap after, who could blame you?