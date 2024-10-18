The Best Flour Combination For Homemade Gluten-Free Pasta

Nailing homemade gluten-free pasta is notoriously challenging. The dough can be super sticky and difficult to work with, and even if you manage to get it together, the final product can fall apart when it hits boiling water, turn into a mushy mess, feel gritty on the palate, or have an unpleasantly gummy texture. That's why Food Republic sought advice from Chef Jasper J. Mirabile Jr., the owner of Jasper's Restaurant in Kansas City, Missouri.

It all starts with the flour. When it comes to the ideal ratio, Chef Mirabile said, "I recommend a 50/50 combination of rice flour and corn flour." Corn flour is made from very finely ground dried whole corn kernels. It's similar to cornmeal, but has a powdery texture. It's also important to note that corn flour is not the same as "cornflour," a term used in the United Kingdom for cornstarch — the fine white powder made solely from corn's starchy endosperm.

For that extra chewiness expected from wheat-based pastas, consider adding a bit of xanthan gum, the secret ingredient used for pillowy gluten-free cakes. Made from a byproduct of fermented sugar, xanthan gum acts as a thickener and stabilizer. Psyllium husk is another ingredient that can be used instead of, or alongside, xanthan gum. It works similarly, but comes from the fibrous outer layer of Plantago ovata plant seeds.