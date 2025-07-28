The Trader Joe's Sweet Treat You Can Buy At Aldi For Less

Aldi's Sundae Shoppe Tiny Cones aren't exact replicas of Trader Joe's' Hold the Cones, and besides their tiny size and similarly-shaped cones, the two cool treats actually have some significant differences. For example, TJ's cones actually get a slathering of chocolate on the inside to keep the ice cream from leaking through; Aldi's apparently has no such safeguard.

There's also the ice cream portion of the cones to contrast. The Sundae Shoppe cones from Aldi have flat ice cream directly above the cone, then the top portion is textured like a swirl, and topped with various bits and pieces, like roasted hazelnut on the vanilla flavor and chocolate curls on the chocolate ones. The Hold the Cones from TJ's, on the other hand, feature dollops of swirled ice cream that get then dipped in chocolate, forming a delightful shell and a contrast in textures: The crunch of the chocolate layer gives way to the softness of the ice cream.

There's also availability to consider. While Trader Joe's freezer section is usually stocked with Hold the Cones, Aldi's Tiny Cones were a short-lived Aldi Find that the company released in June 2025. However, not only does the discount grocer tend to bring Finds back annually (especially if they are popular), but it also sells mini vanilla chocolate-dipped cones as part of its core freezer items.