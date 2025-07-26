Grainy Mac And Cheese? Try Rachael Ray's Foolproof Tip

Despite its simplicity, homemade mac and cheese takes a bit more finesse than it lets on. Ideally, you want to end up with the perfect blend of silky smooth sauce, soft noodles, and a crunchy top, baked to golden perfection. If you've already nailed your cheese-to-liquid ratio and you remembered to take the sauce off the heat after adding cheese like Rachael Ray, you're off to a strong start. However, texture perfection lies in the details.

Let's start with the mac. Boiling pasta may seem foolproof, but it's crucial to cook it al dente — or even a minute or two shy. Since the pasta will continue cooking in the hot sauce (and again if baked), undercooking slightly ensures it stays tender and not mushy. Choosing the right type of noodle for mac and cheese also matters: short, sturdy pastas like elbows or shells can hold sauce without falling apart.

When it comes to the cheese, choose one that melts easily and brings balanced flavor, such as a sharp cheddar, Gouda, or Gruyère. Don't forget to grate your cheese fresh off the block since pre-shredded varieties contain anti-caking agents that can interfere with melting.

Finally, if you really want to prioritize texture, a creamy mac and cheese goes great with a crunchy topping, such as bread crumbs, crackers, or salty bacon. For maximum crunch, broil the mac and cheese for a few minutes just before serving, until the top is bubbling and golden brown.