Julia Child's Trick To DIY A Pizza Oven Is Genius

Making pizza at home should be fun and relatively easy. If you don't want to buy and store firebricks, that's okay. There are certainly other options that will provide similar results. A pizza stone is one alternative to firebricks and mimics the qualities of heat retention and even distribution. Stones can often come with higher price tags than bricks but will give you similar results in your conventional oven.

If New York's thin-crust pizza isn't what you're in the mood for, you can break out your cast iron, and start loading up on toppings with a Chicago-style deep dish. With just a few tips and tricks to making a deep dish pizza at home, you will end up with an equally crispy crust — but with way more meaty cheesy goodness inside.

Another great thing about pizza ovens is their versatility. Whether using a pizza stone or firebricks, we know that thin crispy dough is easily achievable, so something like a homemade sausage calzone may certainly also be on the menu. Varying temperatures also make your pizza oven a great way to start off your meal with a variety of hot dips that are the perfect accompaniment to appetizers.