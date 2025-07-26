Heat Up Your Grill To This Exact Temperature For The Best Smash Burgers

When made correctly, smash burgers are beloved for being ultra-thin, incredibly juicy, and having just the right amount of crisp to give you the perfect bite. Food Republic spoke to Marissa Stevens, founder and recipe developer of Pinch and Swirl, to get her expert opinion on exactly how hot your grill should get before adding the patty. According to Stevens, around 500 degrees Fahrenheit is the sweet spot for perfectly crispy-yet-juicy smash burgers. "High heat gives you the quick sear you need — without it, you lose that deeply browned crust and end up overcooking the interior while trying to get there," Stevens said.

When getting your griddle or pan to the right temperature, Stevens says can use an infrared thermometer (a device that measures temperature based on the radiation an object gives off) to gauge how hot it is. While handy, don't sweat it if you don't have one at home. "I usually go by sight and sound: The pan should be just starting to smoke, and a drop of water should sizzle and bounce," she explained, adding that cast iron pans are more forgiving than other kinds, like stainless steel, because they hold heat really well.