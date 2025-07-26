Heat Up Your Grill To This Exact Temperature For The Best Smash Burgers
When made correctly, smash burgers are beloved for being ultra-thin, incredibly juicy, and having just the right amount of crisp to give you the perfect bite. Food Republic spoke to Marissa Stevens, founder and recipe developer of Pinch and Swirl, to get her expert opinion on exactly how hot your grill should get before adding the patty. According to Stevens, around 500 degrees Fahrenheit is the sweet spot for perfectly crispy-yet-juicy smash burgers. "High heat gives you the quick sear you need — without it, you lose that deeply browned crust and end up overcooking the interior while trying to get there," Stevens said.
When getting your griddle or pan to the right temperature, Stevens says can use an infrared thermometer (a device that measures temperature based on the radiation an object gives off) to gauge how hot it is. While handy, don't sweat it if you don't have one at home. "I usually go by sight and sound: The pan should be just starting to smoke, and a drop of water should sizzle and bounce," she explained, adding that cast iron pans are more forgiving than other kinds, like stainless steel, because they hold heat really well.
Make sure your grill is hot and your meat is cold
Once you heat your grill up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, it's important to understand that the most delicious smash burgers marry hot pans with cold meat. This is because colder patties are less likely to fall apart once you smash them down. In fact, you can achieve perfectly crispy smash burgers every time with a freezer hack: Simply pop your raw patties into the freezer for about 15 minutes before cooking. This gives the meat just enough time to firm up without totally freezing through, allowing it to crisp up on contact with the heat without becoming a mushy mess.
Additionally, the best beef blend for perfectly crusted smash burgers is a combo of ground chuck, short rib, and brisket (but if you want to keep it simple, just using ground chuck will still yield a flavorful burger). And finally, don't forget an important step to ensuring the absolute best smash burgers: cleaning the griddle. A pristine cooking surface will help make sure your burgers not only crisp up nicely, but also don't become vessels for any lingering burnt bits or bacteria.