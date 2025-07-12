The Freezer Hack For Perfectly Crispy Smash Burgers

Known for being almost paper-thin and yet incredibly juicy, smash burgers require a whole different technique from regular burgers. While they take some practice to get just right, you'll be the hit of every barbecue if you're the one on the griddle cooking these beloved bites. To gain some insight into how to produce perfectly crispy smash burgers, we spoke to Nathan Gerard with Pellet Head. He not only shared his favorite trick for perfect burgers, but also explained exactly why it works (we love a little lesson with our tips).

According to Gerard, giving your burger patties a quick trip to the freezer is the key to making the absolute best — and crispiest — smash burgers. He says that doing so "firms up the outside just enough so it doesn't instantly turn mushy when it hits the grill rack. That helps the fat stay put long enough to develop those crispy, caramelized edges everyone loves." Leave your patties in the freezer for just about 15 minutes to reap the benefits of this tip. That way, their centers won't freeze and the meat won't lose its moisture.