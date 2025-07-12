The Freezer Hack For Perfectly Crispy Smash Burgers
Known for being almost paper-thin and yet incredibly juicy, smash burgers require a whole different technique from regular burgers. While they take some practice to get just right, you'll be the hit of every barbecue if you're the one on the griddle cooking these beloved bites. To gain some insight into how to produce perfectly crispy smash burgers, we spoke to Nathan Gerard with Pellet Head. He not only shared his favorite trick for perfect burgers, but also explained exactly why it works (we love a little lesson with our tips).
According to Gerard, giving your burger patties a quick trip to the freezer is the key to making the absolute best — and crispiest — smash burgers. He says that doing so "firms up the outside just enough so it doesn't instantly turn mushy when it hits the grill rack. That helps the fat stay put long enough to develop those crispy, caramelized edges everyone loves." Leave your patties in the freezer for just about 15 minutes to reap the benefits of this tip. That way, their centers won't freeze and the meat won't lose its moisture.
More tips for making the best smash burgers
While popping your meat into the freezer is one aspect of a great patty, there's more to consider. In fact, that super cold meat coupled with high heat yields a perfect smash burger every single time. It's also important to make sure your pan or griddle is scorching hot — about 600 to 700 degrees Fahrenheit is ideal (and avoid using nonstick pans, as they won't produce the iconic crispy crust you're looking for). This will ensure your patty immediately starts to crisp up once it hits the griddle.
Additionally, another prep step you can't forget for the best smash burgers is to make sure your griddle or pan is completely spotless. Any remnants of old burgers or lingering grease are a disaster waiting to happen. Not only can this introduce bacteria or mold into your food, but it can also infuse burnt flavors into your meat — and after all that hard work prepping the perfect smash burgers, you don't want something so avoidable to ruin your barbecue. If you have a Blackstone griddle, you should clean it after every use to ensure perfect cooks all season long.