The Proper Way To Reheat Your Steak In The Air Fryer

Whether it's on the grill or the flat top, cooking a perfect steak is already an involved process. But when you have the (delicious) problem of having leftovers, how do you reheat them without ending up with a rubbery mess? Firstly, avoid reheating steak in the microwave at all costs. Instead, turn to the air fryer. This appliance is relatively hands-off, heats up quickly, and cooks consistently, meaning you'll have no problem making wow-worthy leftovers.

Once you're ready, preheat your air fryer to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. While the appliance is heating up, remove your steak from the refrigerator and let it come to room temperature. This will allow the steak to cook through evenly, preventing an overdone outside and still-cold inside.

If you're worried about ending up with a dry final dish, try adding a pat of butter or cooking the steak on foil with a splash of beef broth. But if you're more concerned about having an excellent crust on the outside, pat the outside of the steak dry and add any extra seasonings you desire, such as Gordon Ramsay's air fryer steak rub blend. Then, cook your steak in the heated air fryer, checking every two minutes with a thermometer probe, until the internal temperature reaches 110 degrees Fahrenheit in the thickest part.