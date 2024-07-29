The Proper Way To Reheat Your Steak In The Air Fryer
Whether it's on the grill or the flat top, cooking a perfect steak is already an involved process. But when you have the (delicious) problem of having leftovers, how do you reheat them without ending up with a rubbery mess? Firstly, avoid reheating steak in the microwave at all costs. Instead, turn to the air fryer. This appliance is relatively hands-off, heats up quickly, and cooks consistently, meaning you'll have no problem making wow-worthy leftovers.
Once you're ready, preheat your air fryer to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. While the appliance is heating up, remove your steak from the refrigerator and let it come to room temperature. This will allow the steak to cook through evenly, preventing an overdone outside and still-cold inside.
If you're worried about ending up with a dry final dish, try adding a pat of butter or cooking the steak on foil with a splash of beef broth. But if you're more concerned about having an excellent crust on the outside, pat the outside of the steak dry and add any extra seasonings you desire, such as Gordon Ramsay's air fryer steak rub blend. Then, cook your steak in the heated air fryer, checking every two minutes with a thermometer probe, until the internal temperature reaches 110 degrees Fahrenheit in the thickest part.
Why reheating your steak in the air fryer works
The reason this works is because the air flow of the appliance will ensure that you keep a good crust on the cut of meat, while also remaining juicy. This method works best for rare or medium-rare steaks, as the inside isn't overdone for reheating, especially if you use ribeye, the best cut of steak for the air fryer. Though, in reality, you can use this technique on any type of cooked steak.
The air fryer is great for reheating a whole steak, making it easy to serve up just like when you originally cooked it. Although if you're in a time crunch, or have an uneven steak that may not cook through at the same time, consider slicing your cut of meat into thick strips. These smaller pieces cook through even quicker, leaving less time for your steak to dry out.
Once your steak has reached the correct temperature, remove it from the heat and let it rest for several minutes, just like you would when cooking a fresh cut of meat. This allows the juices to spread throughout the steak evenly, preventing any unwanted changes in texture. Season to taste with salt and pepper, and serve the slices with your favorite dipping sauce, chop them to sprinkle atop a baked potato, or tuck them into a tortilla for steak tacos.