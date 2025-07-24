Transform Boring Pancakes With A Box Of Mac And Cheese

This one is for the dreamers. The ones who believed that they deserved more than your average pancakes. These people saw some leftover mac and cheese and dared to turn them into breakfast. So the next time you're whipping up pancake batter, throw in some of this classic comfort food for the ultimate breakfast-for dinner experience, at any time of day, and have mac-and-cheese pancakes.

For this crossover, prepare your pancake batter as usual, and have some ready-made mac and cheese waiting in the wings. Combine the two well and then mix in some seasonings of your choice, and fry up. If you're thinking that this is something straight out of "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives," you're right. Guy Fieri, a fan of decadent brunch foods himself, featured a restaurant that made this dish along with a host of other mouth-watering combos. Leftover mac and cheese can be used up creatively like this savory pancake idea, or even featured in quesadillas for a Tex-Mex spin on the classic meal.

Adding grated cheese and chopped chives can enhance the flavor profile, and while it may seem like a lot of cheese, each variety adds a different dimension to the texture of the dish, giving you crispy pancakes on the outside with a fluffy, chewy center. Mustard or mayo is also a great addition to the batter to add a slightly tangy taste, and doubles down on that savoriness in case your pancake batter is too sweet on its own.