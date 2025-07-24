Transform Classic Lemonade Into A Whipped Wonder With Just 3 Ingredients

Whipped lemonade is very simple to make — all you do is combine lemonade, heavy cream, and sweetened condensed milk in a blender, add in ice cubes, and blend until the mix is smooth. That's literally all it takes, but as Jessie-Sierra Ross relayed to us, "Nobody wants to accidentally curdle the milk when making whipped lemonade!" According to her, lemon juice, because it's acidic, needs to be handled a bit differently than other fruit juices when mixed with cream and condensed milk.

She beseeched us to not skip — or skimp — on using the condensed milk, because it's "a concentrated, stabilized, and sweetened canned dairy product." While it's typically used in sweets for baking, and lasts forever when stored properly in your pantry (unless you're making it at home), she said, the sugar content in it keeps the proteins from clotting when mixed with the acidity of the lemonade. And speaking of the lemon, Ross also suggested making sure the juice is ice cold before pouring it into the blender. She said, "This helps you use less total ice, and avoid the dreaded 'watered down' effect" that can occur when you use too many cubes, and the blended mix starts to melt from external warmth.