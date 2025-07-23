No Beef Jerky, No Problem: Make This Meaty Snack Instead

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When it comes to satisfying on-the-go hunger, few snacks beat beef jerky. Each package of dried meat offers an incredibly high dose of protein, which is why it's so satisfying. However, such density comes with a downside: the price. The food requires both a large quantity of meat and significant effort to assemble into its packaged form, making it a costly addition to any shopping cart.

So instead, consider crafting a batch of homemade carnivore crisps. This easy-to-make jerky alternative still delights with beefy essence but comes together with greater ease. Essentially, the food consists of ultra-thin meat slices, seasoned and dehydrated into a tender yet crispy form. What sets them apart is their versatility: Unlike traditional beef jerky, which typically requires lean cuts, carnivore crisps can be made from nearly any beef cut (as well as other protein types). As long as the meat's butchered with a bite-sized cross-section, you can even use fattier cuts, creating a more tender crisp as opposed to jerky's chewy composition. The result will delight with a simple salt and pepper seasoning, letting the meat's intrinsic flavor shine. Or a simple marinade can imbue a flavor twist. Either way, it's a fun and economical preparation method that yields a delicious beef jerky alternative — and once you get the process down, it's easy to craft a large batch, saving cash while tailoring to personal preferences.