The Viral Florida Dessert Shop Labubu Fans Must Visit (Before They're Gone)

If you have a collection of the plush Labubus and never leave home without a charm on your bag, you might need to book a flight to Tampa Bay, Florida, where a Palestinian dessert shop, Madent Al-Taybat Roastery, is going viral for its sweet treats crafted to look like the collectible toy. The confectioner, which is just celebrating its 5th anniversary, sells a variety of Labubu-inspired candies, including its super-on-trend Dubai chocolate shaped like a Monster.

A Florida store is now selling Dubai chocolate Labubu items pic.twitter.com/uf3lvfETOF — Dexerto (@Dexerto) July 7, 2025

Along with staples like flavorful Turkish coffee, Palestinian pistachio baklava, and a variety of halal gummies, the shop is currently selling little chocolate bears in a variety of colors, filled with Biscoff and available drizzled in chocolate when ordered for dine-in at its outdoor tables. It also offers decadent-looking chocolate Dubai fruit cups, filled with pistachio flavors and topped with little chocolate figurines and fresh fruit. Don't wait too long to make your way to Al-Taybat Roastery, though — unlike Labubu plushies, these sweet treats are likely limited-time only.