The Viral Florida Dessert Shop Labubu Fans Must Visit (Before They're Gone)
If you have a collection of the plush Labubus and never leave home without a charm on your bag, you might need to book a flight to Tampa Bay, Florida, where a Palestinian dessert shop, Madent Al-Taybat Roastery, is going viral for its sweet treats crafted to look like the collectible toy. The confectioner, which is just celebrating its 5th anniversary, sells a variety of Labubu-inspired candies, including its super-on-trend Dubai chocolate shaped like a Monster.
Along with staples like flavorful Turkish coffee, Palestinian pistachio baklava, and a variety of halal gummies, the shop is currently selling little chocolate bears in a variety of colors, filled with Biscoff and available drizzled in chocolate when ordered for dine-in at its outdoor tables. It also offers decadent-looking chocolate Dubai fruit cups, filled with pistachio flavors and topped with little chocolate figurines and fresh fruit. Don't wait too long to make your way to Al-Taybat Roastery, though — unlike Labubu plushies, these sweet treats are likely limited-time only.
Labubu-inspired desserts are popping up everywhere
If you can't make it to Florida, is California within your range? Flora Bakery & Tea, which runs three locations in the southern part of the state, is also serving up Labubu-inspired desserts, including whimsical cakes and yogurt bowls topped with chocolate figurines in the shape of these Monsters. The Alhambra location even featured a larger-than-life-size Labubu mascot dancing on the sidewalk to catch the attention of passersby.
If you can't swing California, try Popfancy Dessert Bar located in Houston, Texas (an underrated U.S. food city you need to visit at least once). It's running a special Lucky Box Cafe pop-up featuring all things Labubu (and Labubu-adjacent). The pop-up, which began June 27 and runs through the end of summer, offers fans a special kawaii-themed menu, including Kawaii Curry, Miffy Sliders, and Mermaid Noods, as well as desserts like the shaved ice Kakigōri Mountain and build-your-own sundaes. Additionally, the shop is selling actual Labubus — so if you're looking to invest in your first, or add to your collection, you can do so while immersing yourself in everything cutesy.