You're Only 3 Ingredients Away From A Cheesy Hot Dog Snack
In the U.S., few on-the-go meals are more beloved than hot dogs. Whether it's the (gradually disappearing) street carts that line the streets of New York City or the humble gas station hot dog (a Dolly Parton favorite), finding a sausage served in a bun isn't too difficult. Not to mention, you can always whip up the dish at home, inflecting the food with a fun creative twist.
So, for a tasty switch-up on the classic using only three ingredients, ditch the bun and replace it with white toast instead. Roll out the bread extra thin, then lay a piece of American cheese on top. Wrap the toast around the sausage, melding elements of a hot dog and pig in a blanket into one. For added browning, butter the exterior as well; it'll lend extra colorful crisp.
Then simply air fry at around 400 degrees Fahrenheit for under 10 minutes, and you'll get a beautiful merging of salty, meaty, and cheesy flavors. The snack can function as a delightful afternoon pick-me-up or a batchable hors d'œuvre fit for a party — either way, assembly is a breeze, yet the enjoyment's sky high.
How to customize your cheesy hot dog creation
Since a hot dog's foundation lies in how bread meets sausage, there are abundant variations on such a creation. You could start by shifting the shape: simply place the hot dog from one corner to the other, and crease over, thereby forming a triangle-shaped wiener wink. Serve this version (or the original construction) alongside your favorite hot dog condiments, like ketchup, mustard, relish, or even some easy, three-ingredient barbecue sauce.
Alternatively, for a more substantial variation, swap out the bread type. Craft a classier spin on the dish by creating a crossover of croissant, hot dog, and pigs in a blanket. Simply heat the pastry with some cheese, integrate the hot dog, and voilà — a totally elevated take emerges. Or imbue a Mediterranean touch by wrapping the dog in pita and swapping in a European meltable cheese like Manchego. Dress this variation with condiments like olives, chopped tomatoes, and a dash of oregano for full effect.
Or look to Portugal, and craft an air fryer rendition of a cachorrinho. Stuff the sausage inside a mini baguette loaf, pairing it with an extra gooey cheese like Gruyère. Then, once browned and crispy, dollop some piri piri hot sauce on top. Whichever rendition you opt for, just make sure to use a top-ranked hot dog brand — it'd be a shame to ruin the dish with low-quality meat.