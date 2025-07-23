You're Only 3 Ingredients Away From A Cheesy Hot Dog Snack

In the U.S., few on-the-go meals are more beloved than hot dogs. Whether it's the (gradually disappearing) street carts that line the streets of New York City or the humble gas station hot dog (a Dolly Parton favorite), finding a sausage served in a bun isn't too difficult. Not to mention, you can always whip up the dish at home, inflecting the food with a fun creative twist.

So, for a tasty switch-up on the classic using only three ingredients, ditch the bun and replace it with white toast instead. Roll out the bread extra thin, then lay a piece of American cheese on top. Wrap the toast around the sausage, melding elements of a hot dog and pig in a blanket into one. For added browning, butter the exterior as well; it'll lend extra colorful crisp.

Then simply air fry at around 400 degrees Fahrenheit for under 10 minutes, and you'll get a beautiful merging of salty, meaty, and cheesy flavors. The snack can function as a delightful afternoon pick-me-up or a batchable hors d'œuvre fit for a party — either way, assembly is a breeze, yet the enjoyment's sky high.