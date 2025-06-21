Dolly Parton's Favorite Hot Dogs Come From A Tennessee Gas Station
From potatoes of any kind to hearty chicken and dumplings, Dolly Parton doesn't shy away from comfort food, and she's also a fan of food on the go with favorites like Taco Bell's soft taco supreme and Mexican pizza – so if you want to dine like Dolly, you have lots of options. However, to dive into one of her favorites, you'd need to take a drive to her hometown of Sevierville, Tennessee, to enjoy a hot dog at the one and only Frank Allen Grill, which is nestled in a KenJo market at a Marathon gas station.
Parton divulged her love for the dog back in 2010 in an interview with Southern Living (per The Smokies). And while the cozy spot has a variety of hot dog options, from corn dogs to franks topped with nachos, bacon and cheese, or barbecue, the Queen of Country said her top choice was the spot's Slaw Dog, slathered with chili, cole slaw, mustard, and onions. However, it would seem that Parton has probably also enjoyed some other items on the menu since she's quoted as advising her interviewer, "You'll have to eat your way through the menu and find your own very favorite treat."
More about the home of Dolly Parton's favorite hot dog
Opened in 1953 by Frank Allen, this gas station-based spot has been a popular go-to for decades. What first began as a simple market eventually expanded into an eatery operation as well, eight years later. The restaurant and market continued to be the Allen family's business until 2017 and remains a destination for local diners and travelers today.
If you're looking to dip into Frank Allen Market and Grill to try the hot dog Dolly Parton can't get enough of, be prepared for it to potentially be busy during peak hours. You could take your Slaw Dog (or other variety) to go, or you can order before settling into a booth or table, or perching on a stool at the counter and taking in the local culture.
While Parton favors the franks, the restaurant also serves up other quick-service meals. Its hamburger has received numerous positive reviews online and has been voted Sevierville's best multiple times. There are also a dozen and a half sandwiches, including fish, bologna, and ham as well as vegetarian options like grilled cheeses or pimento cheese. Salads are an option, too, or you can lean toward the heartier side with dishes like hamburger steak, chicken strips, or a two-foot-long sub loaded with meats and cheeses. And while you may be dining like the diva herself, your bank account needn't look like hers, with everything on the menu clocking in at less than ten bucks.