Dolly Parton's Favorite Hot Dogs Come From A Tennessee Gas Station

Opened in 1953 by Frank Allen, this gas station-based spot has been a popular go-to for decades. What first began as a simple market eventually expanded into an eatery operation as well, eight years later. The restaurant and market continued to be the Allen family's business until 2017 and remains a destination for local diners and travelers today.

If you're looking to dip into Frank Allen Market and Grill to try the hot dog Dolly Parton can't get enough of, be prepared for it to potentially be busy during peak hours. You could take your Slaw Dog (or other variety) to go, or you can order before settling into a booth or table, or perching on a stool at the counter and taking in the local culture.

While Parton favors the franks, the restaurant also serves up other quick-service meals. Its hamburger has received numerous positive reviews online and has been voted Sevierville's best multiple times. There are also a dozen and a half sandwiches, including fish, bologna, and ham as well as vegetarian options like grilled cheeses or pimento cheese. Salads are an option, too, or you can lean toward the heartier side with dishes like hamburger steak, chicken strips, or a two-foot-long sub loaded with meats and cheeses. And while you may be dining like the diva herself, your bank account needn't look like hers, with everything on the menu clocking in at less than ten bucks.