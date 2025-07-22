The Country That Consumes The Most Potatoes Isn't America Or Ireland

Americans love a spud: Whether it's the ultimate loaded baked potato or a side of fries at a fast food spot, the tuber shows up in many forms. And such culinary ubiquity applies to many other cuisines, too. In Ireland, you'll find pork sausage and colcannon, a mashed potato dish, or in France, there is classic potato gratin. So with such a prevalence in global culture, you may wonder which country leads in consumption.

Well, among such famed potato hotspots, the nation that comes in first place may surprise you. According to 2022 data published by the World Population Review, it's China that tops enjoyment worldwide. The country consumed nearly 80,000 tons of potatoes that year — over four times the USA. Classically, you may not associate tubers with East Asian cuisine. However, due to the plant's hardiness, the country amplified the crop's agriculture during the 20th century. Subsequently, you'll find potatoes in dishes like Chinese-style stir fries, beef stews, potato salads, and more.

Nevertheless, rice and noodles also reign as starch favorites, so when examining the spud enjoyment per capita, China's not among the top contenders — first place goes to Belarus. Yet even adjusted for population, the Asian country trails the U.S. by only a few pounds, cementing it as the globe's leading consumer.