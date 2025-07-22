Here's The Right Way To Store Bacon Bits In Your Kitchen

Stocking your kitchen with pre-prepped garnishes can effortlessly add an extra pop to your dishes. For a twofold kick of crispiness and savoriness, bacon bits present an excellent option. You can use them in classic applications, like atop a salad or loaded baked potato, as well as creative takes such as bacon-cheddar drop biscuits or inside waffle batter. Naturally, having a generous batch ready to go is convenient; no need to fry up bacon every time.

However, while homemade or real store-bought bacon bits are cured and cooked, it's still crucial to monitor their shelf stability. This is further complicated by the fact that many commercially available "bacon-flavored bits" are actually made from soy, oil, and seasonings, with no meat involved whatsoever. Therefore, not all bacon bits are alike, meaning you should always triple-check the product's label to ensure proper storage and safe kitchen use.

Thankfully, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) offers helpful guidelines: For unopened, shelf-stable, soy-based bacon bits, it's best to follow the manufacturer's suggestions, often allowing pantry storage for up to four months. Once opened, however, all varieties of bacon bits — whether soy-based, real, or homemade — should be stored in the refrigerator. For homemade or real bacon bits, consider freezing them for maximum assurance; they can easily last for several months (up to six months or even longer) and taste delicious whether used cold or hot.