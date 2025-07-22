This Pricey Costco Mac & Cheese Is Dividing Reddit Users
One of the reasons Costco is so popular is the affordability of its products — there are even some deals that feel like a steal at under $5. However, the wholesaler also has some expensive groceries that have shoppers questioning the price tag, and its BBQ Chicken Mac and Cheese with Bacon has made its way to that list. While devotees have plenty of Costco pre-made meals that they're in love with, this one isn't a win for everyone who has added it to their cart.
One of the primary complaints about the dish is its price. Consisting of pasta, cheese, bacon, and chicken, it clocks in at $4.49 per pound (in at least one market), meaning it can cost $20 or more depending on the size you choose. The price tag has some Redditors balking with comments like, "First pre-made meal I've had from Costco that I actually felt ripped off on lol" (via Reddit). Others commented that it just wasn't worth the heavy price tag, and even more claimed they could make it themselves easily — and it would be cheaper (and better).
Outside of the price, users are divided on the actual quality of the mac and cheese. Several Redditors said that they loved the admittedly oily meal while others labeled it as terrible — and even the worst product that they've purchased at the store.
The issues with Costco's BBQ chicken mac and cheese
For those Reddit users who didn't like Costco's BBQ Chicken Mac and Cheese with Bacon, the main complaint revolved around its greasiness. An original post stated, "The amount of grease dripping off this concoction was astounding," while another user noted that it "leaves a major puddle of grease in the pan [and] your bowl."
However, others jumped to defend the dish, questioning what buyers thought would happen with a dish full of bacon and cheese. One even offered up a tip for preventing the grease from getting in the way of enjoying the meal: "When it's cooked[,] I take some out of the tray, then prop up one end of the tray with a small dish (or anything you want to put under it to create a small slope in the tray). All the oil runs to the low side[,] and I get rid of it with a couple paper towels" (per Reddit).
The length of time that it took to cook the mac and cheese was another issue for some Reddit users, with several claiming that even after following the directions it wasn't warm while another said it was completely dried out. Additionally, while some were pleased with the flavor and texture of the mac and cheese, others weren't so enthusiastic. A few mentioned that the barbecue sauce made it too sweet — while others called it bland and commented on its lack of creaminess.
Even so, there were some suggestions for jazzing it up to combat those complaints, from simply adding a little milk to stirring in garlic paste or tomato sauce. If you choose to grab a tray and upgrade it with those add-ins, though, just be sure not to stir it too much to avoid winding up with a pan of mushy noodles.