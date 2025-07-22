This Pricey Costco Mac & Cheese Is Dividing Reddit Users

One of the reasons Costco is so popular is the affordability of its products — there are even some deals that feel like a steal at under $5. However, the wholesaler also has some expensive groceries that have shoppers questioning the price tag, and its BBQ Chicken Mac and Cheese with Bacon has made its way to that list. While devotees have plenty of Costco pre-made meals that they're in love with, this one isn't a win for everyone who has added it to their cart.

One of the primary complaints about the dish is its price. Consisting of pasta, cheese, bacon, and chicken, it clocks in at $4.49 per pound (in at least one market), meaning it can cost $20 or more depending on the size you choose. The price tag has some Redditors balking with comments like, "First pre-made meal I've had from Costco that I actually felt ripped off on lol" (via Reddit). Others commented that it just wasn't worth the heavy price tag, and even more claimed they could make it themselves easily — and it would be cheaper (and better).

Outside of the price, users are divided on the actual quality of the mac and cheese. Several Redditors said that they loved the admittedly oily meal while others labeled it as terrible — and even the worst product that they've purchased at the store.